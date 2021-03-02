Oyster Point Pharma Announces FDA Acceptance for Filing New Drug Application for OC-01 (varenicline) Nasal Spray for the Treatment of Signs and Symptoms of Dry Eye Disease

Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date is October 17, 2021

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has stated that it does not intend to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss this application

Planned U.S. launch of OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray in fourth quarter of 2021, if approved by the FDA



/EIN News/ -- PRINCETON, N.J., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OYST), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its New Drug Application (NDA) for OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date for OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray is October 17, 2021. At present, FDA has stated that it does not intend to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss this application.

The NDA submission was supported by safety and efficacy results from the Phase 3 ONSET-2, Phase 2b ONSET-1, and Phase 2 MYSTIC clinical trials in over 1,000 subjects with mild, moderate or severe symptoms of dry eye disease. In these clinical trials, OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray demonstrated statistically significant improvements, as compared to control, in Schirmer’s Score (an objective, reproducible, and quantifiable measure of natural tear film production), which was the primary endpoint in all trials. Key secondary endpoints in ONSET-1 and ONSET-2 included change from baseline in symptoms as assessed by eye dryness score. In both of these pivotal trials, there was statistically or nominally statistically significant improvement in symptom scores at Day 28, and in ONSET-2 as early as Day 14, in patients treated with OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray as compared to control. All doses studied in the clinical trial program were well-tolerated with no serious drug related adverse events.

“The FDA acceptance of our NDA for OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray represents a major milestone towards our goal of bringing novel and potentially transformational therapies to patients with ocular surface diseases,” said Jeffrey Nau, Ph.D., M.M.S., president and CEO of Oyster Point Pharma. “We look forward to continued interaction with the FDA during the review.”

About OC-01 (varenicline) Nasal Spray

OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray is a highly selective cholinergic agonist being developed as a multidose preservative-free nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. The parasympathetic nervous system, the “rest and digest” system of the body, controls tear film homeostasis partially via the trigeminal nerve, which is accessible within the nose. Administered as a preservative-free, aqueous nasal spray, in pre-clinical and clinical studies, OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray was shown to have a novel mechanism of action with activation of the trigeminal parasympathetic pathway in the nasal cavity to stimulate natural tear film production. Human tear film is a complex mixture of more than 1,500 different proteins, including growth factors and antibodies, as well as numerous classes of lipids and mucins. This complex tear film is responsible for forming the primary refracting surface of the cornea, as well as protecting and moisturizing the cornea. OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray is an investigational new drug and has not been approved for any use in any country. The safety and efficacy of OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray have not previously been established.

About Dry Eye Disease

Dry eye disease is a chronic, progressive condition that impacts more than 30 million people in the United States and is growing in prevalence. An estimated 16 million adults in the U.S. have been diagnosed with dry eye disease, a multifactorial condition of the ocular surface characterized by disruption of the tear film. A healthy tear film protects and lubricates the eyes, washes away foreign particles, contains growth factors and antimicrobial components to reduce the risk of infection, and creates a smooth surface that contributes refractive power for clear vision. Dry eye disease can have a significant impact on a person’s day-to-day quality of life, as it can cause persistent stinging, scratching, burning sensations, sensitivity to light, blurred vision and eye fatigue. Despite the large prevalence of dry eye and the burden of the disease, there remains a significant unmet need for effective therapies.

About Oyster Point Pharma, Inc.

Oyster Point Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. Oyster Point Pharma’s lead product candidate, OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray, a highly selective cholinergic agonist, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. In pre-clinical and clinical studies, OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray was shown to have a novel mechanism of action via activation of the trigeminal parasympathetic pathway to stimulate the glands and cells responsible for natural tear film production, known as the lacrimal functional unit. For more information, visit www.oysterpointrx.com and follow @OysterPointRx on Twitter and LinkedIn.

