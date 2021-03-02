DeFi Technologies Appoints Anthony Pompliano as an Advisor

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFi Technologies Inc. (the “Company” or “DeFi Tecnologies”) (NEO: DEFI,GR: RMJR) is pleased to announce it has appointed Anthony Pompliano as an advisor to the Company.



Mr. Pompliano manages an investment portfolio valued at approximately $500 million. He is the Managing Partner at Pomp Investments and previously co-founded asset management firm Morgan Creek Digital. Mr. Pompliano hosts the popular “Pomp Podcast” and writes a daily letter to more than 135,000 investors about bitcoin and digital assets. His interests lie at the intersection of finance, technology, entrepreneurship, and economics, which he tweets about extensively. Mr. Pompliano has long been a staunch proponent of bitcoin and has deep conviction that the world, including financial applications, will run on open, decentralized protocols.

“I am excited to be joining DeFi Technologies as an advisor. It is obvious that the market is adopting various decentralized financial applications and my hope is that I can help DeFi Technologies continue to see the best deal flow and founding teams. They have established a world class team at the intersection of finance and cryptocurrencies which I believe will create long lasting shareholder value.”

“We are thrilled to have Mr. Pompliano join as advisor to DeFi Technologies. His experience will undoubtedly strengthen the growth of our ventures portfolio, as we work to identify, invest in and incubate revolutionary DeFi protocols and projects,” said Wouter Witvoet, CEO of DeFi Technologies.

Mr. Pompliano will join the existing board of advisors which includes Teeka Tiwari, Trapp Lewis, Thibaut Ceyrolle, and Olivier Roussy Newton.

DeFi Technologies Inc.:

DeFi Technologies Inc. is a Canadian company that carries on business with the objective of enhancing shareholder value through building and managing assets in the decentralized finance sector.

