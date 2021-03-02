Precision BioSciences to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- DURHAM, N.C., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic CAR T and in vivo gene correction therapies with its ARCUS® genome editing platform, today announced management will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:



H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 9, 2021

The fireside chat will be available on demand beginning at 7:00 AM ET with an archived replay available for 90 days.

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Presentation: 10:55 AM ET

An archived replay of this corporate presentation will be available for one year.

Webcasts will be accessible on the Company’s website, www.precisionbiosciences.com , in the Investors & Media section under Events and Presentations.

About Precision BioSciences, Inc.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving life (DTIL) with its novel and proprietary ARCUS® genome editing platform. ARCUS is a highly specific and versatile genome editing platform that was designed with therapeutic safety, delivery, and control in mind. Using ARCUS, the Company’s pipeline consists of multiple “off-the-shelf” CAR T immunotherapy clinical candidates and several in vivo gene correction therapy candidates to cure genetic and infectious diseases where no adequate treatments exist. For more information about Precision BioSciences, please visit www.precisionbiosciences.com .

