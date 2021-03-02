Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Precision BioSciences to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- DURHAM, N.C., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic CAR T and in vivo gene correction therapies with its ARCUS® genome editing platform, today announced management will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference
Date: Tuesday, March 9, 2021
The fireside chat will be available on demand beginning at 7:00 AM ET with an archived replay available for 90 days.

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, March 9, 2021
Presentation: 10:55 AM ET
An archived replay of this corporate presentation will be available for one year.

Webcasts will be accessible on the Company’s website, www.precisionbiosciences.com, in the Investors & Media section under Events and Presentations.

About Precision BioSciences, Inc.
Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving life (DTIL) with its novel and proprietary ARCUS® genome editing platform. ARCUS is a highly specific and versatile genome editing platform that was designed with therapeutic safety, delivery, and control in mind. Using ARCUS, the Company’s pipeline consists of multiple “off-the-shelf” CAR T immunotherapy clinical candidates and several in vivo gene correction therapy candidates to cure genetic and infectious diseases where no adequate treatments exist. For more information about Precision BioSciences, please visit www.precisionbiosciences.com.

Investor Contact:
Alex Kelly
Interim Chief Financial Officer
Alex.Kelly@precisionbiosciences.com

Media Contact:
Maurissa Messier
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
Maurissa.Messier@precisionbiosciences.com

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

