Widen and Shutterstock Launch Integration to Streamline Content Workflows

Integration transfers Shutterstock assets into the Widen Collective® including essential metadata, licensing information, and usage rights

/EIN News/ -- MADISON, Wis., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Widen , a maker of digital asset management (DAM) and product information management (PIM) software, and Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and tools for brands, businesses, and media companies, today launched an integration that automatically syncs assets between their platforms. Content professionals can now curate assets in Shutterstock and sync them to the Widen Collective with metadata, licensing information, and usage rights included.



The Widen-Shutterstock integration offers a solution for marketing teams that struggle to share brand-approved images with collaborators. Typically, marketers browse and download content online and then upload it to a DAM platform. This time-consuming process must be repeated as files are updated with new keywords and usage rights. Errors can result in redundant licensing expenses, driving collaborators to use images from other databases instead of approved assets in their DAM system.

Widen and Shutterstock have joined forces to solve these problems for shared customers. Through the integration, users can curate on-brand images in Shutterstock and transfer them to the Widen Collective automatically. When Widen users want to purchase a curated image, they simply paste a grab-and-go URL into their browser to obtain the license from Shutterstock. The integration maps and embeds license information into each asset, including the subscription ID, usage terms, and custom information entered upon purchase.

This enhanced workflow delivers significant benefits to Widen and Shutterstock’s shared customers, including the ability to:

Decentralize content workflows. Enable content creators and users to access brand-approved imagery, from any work location and web device, on a self-service basis. Reduce content costs. Reduce image storage costs and licensing expenses by preventing duplication and ensuring that purchased assets are used. Increase agility and speed to market. Eliminate the manual steps and bottlenecks that prevent teams from seizing opportunities or launching campaigns and products on time.



“Together, Shutterstock and Widen provide an elegant solution to the widespread content challenges marketers face today,” said Alex Reynolds, VP of Platform Solutions at Shutterstock. “We’re thrilled to partner with a leading DAM provider that can help our shared customers improve their workflows, manage costs, and deploy high-quality imagery from Shutterstock.”

“After we discovered how many clients were using the Widen Collective and Shutterstock in tandem, this integration became a no-brainer,” said Jamie Liechty, Partner Manager at Widen. “More than 30 of our shared enterprise clients are already interested in using this integration because the value is so clear. Shutterstock is an excellent resource and partner for the Widen community.”

To learn more about this integration, visit www.widen.com/integrations .

About Shutterstock, Inc.

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK ), is a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and tools for brands, businesses and media companies. Directly and through its group subsidiaries, Shutterstock's comprehensive collection includes high-quality licensed photographs , vectors , illustrations , videos and music . Working with its growing community of over 1.6 million contributors, Shutterstock adds hundreds of thousands of images each week, and currently has more than 360 million images and more than 21 million video clips available.

Headquartered in New York City, Shutterstock has offices around the world and customers in more than 150 countries. The Company also owns Bigstock , a value-oriented stock media offering; Shutterstock Studios, an end-to-end custom creative shop ; Offset, a high-end image collection ; PremiumBeat, a curated royalty-free music library; and Shutterstock Editorial, a premier source of editorial images and videos for the world's media.

For more information, please visit www.shutterstock.com and follow Shutterstock on Twitter and on Facebook .

About Widen

Established in 1948, Widen helps brands deliver content with confidence. Their cloud-based DAM and PIM software, the Widen Collective®, empowers marketers to bring content together, send it anywhere, and automate in-between. Widen is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, USA and London, UK.

For more information, visit www.widen.com and read our blog , and follow us on LinkedIn .

Contact:

Jake Athey

VP Marketing and Customer Experience

608-443-5472

jathey@widen.com

Contact:

Aimée Leabon

Senior Director, Communications

917-563-4991

press@shutterstock.com