PandoLogic Expands, Opening New Offices in Herzliya

Programmatic Recruitment Advertising Platform Provider Moves International R&D to New Location

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and HERZLIYA, Israel, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PandoLogic, the world’s leading provider of programmatic recruitment advertising, today announced details of the relocation of its international research and development facility from Kfar Saba to Herzliya, Israel. The new facility reflects the company’s prominent role as one of Israel’s foremost tech employers. Strategically located close to trains, bus stops and highways, the “MIXER Herzliya” complex features 55 tech tenants, two accelerators and six venture capital firms.



PandoLogic’s Global Head of People, Dikla Yuval, commented, “Our team is transitioning back into the office post-pandemic, which is a process requiring careful consideration. Having the right space that combines workplace safety and fosters innovation and collaboration is a high priority for us. Our new offices feature what our employees need most. As we are expecting additional growth, we want to make sure we are able to further create a culture and space for personal and professional development for everyone at PandoLogic.”

PandoLogic’s brisk growth is directly related to the company’s strong commitment to an agile culture where innovation and diversity are valued. With the shift in budgets away from traditional recruitment advertising agencies to PandoLogic’s more effective, digital transformation approach, the company has flourished globally. During COVID-19, PandoLogic deepened its foothold beyond staffing agencies and publishers to gain significant traction from employers. The success of the organization’s Israeli-based technology has been instrumental, leading to the expansion of its R&D center and need to add more talent.

PandoLogic COO and General Manager, Motti Mor, said, “Israel is a very strategic location for PandoLogic and our continued investment and growth demonstrates our post-COVID resiliency. As work shifts back from sheltering-at-home to physical facilities, we’re confident our employees will agree this new location will support their wellbeing and productivity while advancing our work as the leader in programmatic recruitment advertising.”

To learn more about jobs at PandoLogic, please visit https://www.pandologic.com/careers/

