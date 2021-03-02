Tecnoglass Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- - Single-Family Residential Revenues Grew 51% Year-Over-Year in Fourth Quarter 2020 -



- Reports Net Income of $24.2 Million and Adjusted Net Income1 of $36.8 million, or $0.79 Per Diluted Share for Full Year 2020 -

- Achieves 560 Basis Point Increase in Gross Margin to a Full Year Record of 37.1% -

- Increases Adjusted EBITDA1 by 6% Year-Over-Year to a Record $97.8 Million at a Margin of 26.1% for Full Year 2020 -

- Produces Cash Flow From Operations of $71.4 million, Representing Over 70% of Adjusted EBITDA1 in Full Year 2020 -

- Introduces Full Year 2021 Growth Outlook for Adjusted EBITDA1 of $100 million to $110 million on Total Revenues of $400 million to $415 million -

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights

● Total revenues increased 1.0% year-over-year to $102.4 million, with 4.8% growth in U.S. revenues ● Adjusted net income1 of $10.3 million, or $0.22 per diluted share ● Gross margin improved 710 basis points year-over-year to 36.1% ● Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 19.3% year-over-year to $25.7 million, representing 25.1% of total revenues ● Cash flow from operations of $20.4 million brings full year 2020 total to $71.4 million ● Expanded backlog year-over-year to $545 million ● Paid a $0.0275 per share cash dividend ● In November 2020, announced a new $300 million credit facility, expanding the Company’s borrowing capacity, significantly reducing its cost of capital, lowering cash interest expense by an estimated $11 million annually, and extending debt maturities to 2025

BARRANQUILLA, Colombia, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tecnoglass, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGLS) (“Tecnoglass” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products serving the global residential and commercial end markets, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

José Manuel Daes, Chief Executive Officer of Tecnoglass, commented, “2020 was a milestone year for Tecnoglass. Our exceptional results reflect the resilience and dedication of our team as we capitalized on strong residential macro tailwinds and recovering commercial end market conditions to post our second straight quarter of growth in the U.S. Additionally, we delivered on our goal to produce strong returns on our previously implemented automation and capacity investments, contributing to record full year gross profit and Adjusted EBITDA levels, both on a dollar basis and as a percentage of sales. Just as important, our success is translating into a step-change in cash generation, with our operating cash flow representing over 70% of Adjusted EBITDA in 2020. We were thrilled to exit the year with a much stronger and leaner company, underpinned by a significantly improved capital position to further extend our leadership in the architectural glass industry. We will continue to leverage Tecnoglass’ structural competitive advantages to maintain industry leading margins while capturing additional market share in the U.S. We are well situated to achieve another year of stellar financial performance and returns for our shareholders in 2021.”

Christian Daes, Chief Operating Officer of Tecnoglass, added, “Fourth quarter results were encouraging and marked a return to growth in total revenues to close out an extraordinary year. Single-family residential revenues expanded more than 50% year-over-year in the quarter, and represented nearly 20% of our revenues for the full year 2020. Overall quoting and bidding activity continued to strengthen since mid-year 2020, resulting in defensible backlog position of $545 million. Our strong performance in 2020 was augmented by winning new customers, entering new markets and maintaining our commitment to innovation through the introduction of new best-in-class products, particularly in residential. As we move into 2021, we remain focused on expanding our addressable market in single-family housing in the U.S. Accomplishments to date reflect our dedication to excellence and we are excited to drive further improvement across our business in the coming quarters.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 1.0% to $102.4 million, compared to $101.4 million in the prior year quarter. U.S. revenues of $87.8 million, which represented 86% of total revenues, grew 4.8% compared to $83.8 million in the prior year quarter, primarily driven by strong growth in residential activity. The contribution of U.S. revenue growth to total revenues was partly offset by lower revenue from Colombia, primarily attributable to delayed activity at many customer job sites due to COVID-19 related factors. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates had an adverse impact of $0.7 million on Colombia and total revenues in the quarter.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2020 grew 25.8% to $36.9 million, representing a 36.1% gross margin, compared to gross profit of $29.3 million, representing a 28.9% gross margin in the prior year quarter. The 710 basis point improvement in gross margin mainly reflected greater operating efficiencies from prior automation initiatives and a higher mix of revenue from manufacturing versus installation activity. Selling, general and administrative expense (“SG&A”) was $19.4 million compared to $18.6 million in the prior year quarter, primarily attributable to higher variable expenses related to shipping, as well as COVID-19 related expenses. As a percent of total revenues, SG&A was 18.9% compared to 18.3% in the prior year quarter.

Net income was $18.5 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $10.9 million, or $0.23 loss per diluted share, in the prior year quarter, including an after-tax non-cash foreign exchange transaction gain of $13.6 million in the fourth quarter 2020 and a $8.9 million gain in the fourth quarter 2019. As previously disclosed, these gains and losses are related to the accounting re-measurement of U.S. Dollar denominated assets and liabilities against the Colombian Peso as functional currency.

Adjusted net income1 was $10.3 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to adjusted a net income of $7.5 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income1, as reconciled in the table below, excludes the impact of non-cash foreign exchange transaction gains or losses and other non-core items, along with the tax impact of adjustments at statutory rates, to better reflect core financial performance.

Adjusted EBITDA1, as reconciled in the table below, increased 19.3% to $25.7 million, or 25.1% of total revenues in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $21.5 million, or 21.2% of revenues, in the prior year quarter. The improvement was driven by a stronger gross margin. Adjusted EBITDA1 in the fourth quarter 2020 included $1.6 million in contribution from the Company’s joint venture with Saint-Gobain, compared to $1.1 million in the prior year quarter.

Full Year 2020 Results

Total revenues for the full year 2020 were $374.9 million compared to $430.9 million in the prior year with the decrease mainly related to one month less of invoicing in the second half of March and first half of April as a result of the previously communicated suspension of plant operations, as well as a slower recovery in Latam markets since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Excluding the impact of unfavorable foreign currency exchange, total revenues were lower by 12.3% compared to the prior year.

Gross profit increased 2.5% year-over-year to a full year record of $139.3 million, representing a 37.1% gross margin, compared to $135.8 million, representing a 31.5% gross margin in the prior year. Operating income was $66.1 million compared to $58.8 million in the prior year. Net income was $24.2 million, or a $0.52 per diluted share, compared to net income of $24.3 million, or $0.55 per diluted share in the prior year. Adjusted net income1 was $36.8 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, compared to $30.8 million, or $0.69 per diluted share in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA1 for the full year 2020 improved to a record $97.8 million, or 26.1% of sales, compared to $92.4 million, or 21.4% of sales, in the prior year.

Dividend

The Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0275 per share for the fourth quarter of 2020, which was paid on January 29, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2020.

Balance Sheet & Liquidity

The Company ended 2020 with cash and cash equivalents of $66.9 million compared to $47.9 million in the prior year. Cash provided by operating activities of $71.4 million improved by $45.8 million compared to the prior year, attributable to higher profitability as well as more efficient inventory and working capital management. During 2020 the Company incurred $19.8 million of capital expenditures, compared to $25.0 million in the prior year, with the decrease due to the Company’s $20 million investment into high-return projects to expand and automate key operations at several glass and aluminum facilities, which was largely completed in the fourth quarter of 2019.

On November 2, 2020, Tecnoglass announced a new $300 million Senior Secured Credit Facility, consisting of a $250 million delayed draw term loan and a $50 million committed revolving credit facility, with a maturity date in 2025. The new facility has an initial interest rate spread of 3.00%, which will decrease to a spread of 2.50% in April 2021 based on the Company´s leverage as of the end of the year.

Subsequent to the end of 2020, the Company redeemed in full its $210 million unsecured senior notes, which bear interest at a rate of 8.2%, following the step down in redemption price at the end of January 2021. The $8.6 million call option was fully paid in January alongside with the redemption of the notes. Following the redemption of the senior notes, annualized savings on cash interest expense are expected to approximate $11 million annually. On a pro forma basis giving effect to the pay down of the unsecured senior notes, the Company had total liquidity of approximately $126.9 million, including cash of $66.9 million and availability under its revolving credit facilities of $60 million.

Full Year 2021 Outlook

Santiago Giraldo, Chief Financial Officer of Tecnoglass, stated, “Our positive momentum continued into the first quarter, with single-family residential representing a growing share of our revenues. Based on our current invoicing schedule and underlying market demand, we are introducing our full year 2021 outlook for revenue to grow to a range of $400 million to $415 million. In addition, we anticipate full year Adjusted EBITDA to grow to a range of $100 million to $110 million, implying growth of approximately 7% at the midpoint, driven by higher revenues, partly offset by higher unit costs for raw materials and a more normalized revenue mix. We expect the stronger demand in the U.S. to continue to offset the slower recovery in Latin American markets. Furthermore, we anticipate our track record of strong cash flow generation to continue in the full year 2021.”

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc. is a leading producer of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products serving the multi-family, single-family and commercial end markets. Tecnoglass is the second largest glass fabricator serving the U.S. and the #1 architectural glass transformation company in Latin America. Located in Barranquilla, Colombia, the Company’s 2.7 million square foot, vertically-integrated and state-of-the-art manufacturing complex provides efficient access to over 1,000 global customers, with the U.S. accounting for more than 90% of revenues. Tecnoglass’ tailored, high-end products are found on some of the world’s most distinctive properties, including the El Dorado Airport (Bogota), United Nations Plaza (New York), Icon Bay (Miami), and Salesforce Tower (San Francisco). For more information, please visit www.tecnoglass.com or view our corporate video at https://vimeo.com/134429998 .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future financial performance, future growth and future acquisitions. These statements are based on Tecnoglass’ current expectations or beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of Tecnoglass’ business. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies are indicated from time to time in Tecnoglass’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information set forth herein should be read in light of such risks. Further, investors should keep in mind that Tecnoglass’ financial results in any particular period may not be indicative of future results. Tecnoglass is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events and changes in assumptions or otherwise, except as required by law.

Tecnoglass Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 66,899 $ 47,862 Investments 2,387 2,304 Trade accounts receivable, net 88,368 110,558 Due from related parties 8,574 8,057 Inventories 80,742 82,714 Contract assets – current portion 26,288 42,014 Other current assets 13,545 29,340 Total current assets $ 286,803 $ 322,849 Long-term assets: Property, plant and equipment, net $ 152,266 $ 154,609 Deferred income taxes 268 4,595 Contract assets – non-current 10,228 7,059 Due from related parties - long term 484 1,786 Long-term trade accounts receivable 2,985 - Intangible assets 5,112 6,703 Goodwill 23,561 23,561 Long-term investments 47,535 45,596 Other long-term assets 2,783 2,910 Total long-term assets 245,222 246,819 Total assets $ 532,025 $ 569,668 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 1,764 $ 16,084 Trade accounts payable and accrued expenses 42,178 61,878 Accrued interest expense 7,175 7,645 Due to related parties 4,750 4,415 Dividends payable 1,352 67 Contract liability – current portion 24,694 12,459 Due to equity partners - 10,900 Other current liabilities 9,630 15,563 Total current liabilities $ 91,543 $ 129,011 Long-term liabilities: Deferred income taxes $ 3,170 $ 411 Long-term payable associated to GM&P acquisition - 8,500 Long-term liabilities from related parties 645 622 Contract liability – non-current 977 187 Long-term debt 222,722 243,727 Total long-term liabilities 227,514 253,447 Total liabilities $ 319,057 $ 382,458 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred shares, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 respectively $ - $ - Ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 47,674,773 and 46,117,631 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 5 5 Legal Reserves 2,273 1,367 Additional paid-in capital 219,290 208,283 Retained earnings 34,326 16,213 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (43,512 ) (39,264 ) Shareholders’ equity attributable to controlling interest 212,382 186,604 Shareholders’ equity attributable to non-controlling interest 586 606 Total shareholders’ equity 212,968 187,210 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 532,025 $ 569,668

Tecnoglass Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating revenues: External customers $ 101,732 $ 98,310 $ 372,408 $ 422,118 Related parties 642 3,081 2,515 8,794 Total operating revenues 102,374 101,391 374,923 430,912 Cost of sales 65,464 72,052 235,669 295,103 Gross profit 36,910 29,339 139,254 135,809 Operating expenses: Selling expense (9,799 ) (9,810 ) (38,962 ) (41,925 ) General and administrative expense (9,571 ) (8,766 ) (34,172 ) (35,069 ) Total operating expenses (19,370 ) (18,576 ) (73,134 ) (76,994 ) Operating income 17,540 10,763 66,120 58,815 Non-operating (expenses) income, net 220 487 (12 ) 1,565 Equity method income 598 323 1,387 596 Foreign currency transactions (losses) gains 13,585 8,948 (8,638 ) (973 ) Interest expense and deferred cost of financing (4,435 ) (5,586 ) (21,671 ) (22,806 ) Income before taxes 27,508 14,935 37,186 37,197 Income tax benefit (provision) (8,980 ) (4,338 ) (13,001 ) (12,928 ) Net (loss) income $ 18,528 $ 10,597 $ 24,185 $ 24,269 (Income) Loss attributable to non-controlling interest (72 ) 296 25 266 (Loss) Income attributable to parent $ 18,456 $ 10,893 $ 24,210 $ 24,535 Comprehensive income: Net income $ 18,528 $ 10,597 $ 24,185 $ 24,269 Foreign currency translation adjustments 14,538 6,053 (4,407 ) (2,715 ) Change in fair value derivative contracts 1,100 1,450 159 509 Total comprehensive (loss) income $ 34,166 $ 18,100 $ 19,937 $ 22,063 Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest (72 ) 296 25 266 Total comprehensive (loss) income attributable to parent $ 34,094 $ 18,396 $ 19,962 $ 22,329 Basic (loss) income per share $ 0,40 $ 0,23 $ 0,52 $ 0,55 Diluted (loss) income per share $ 0,40 $ 0,23 $ 0,52 $ 0,55 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 46,117,631 46,291,032 46,398,428 44,464,097 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 46,398,428 46,291,032 46,398,428 44,464,097

Tecnoglass Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Year ended December 30, 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net (loss) income $ 24,185 $ 24,269 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Provision for bad debts 1,097 1,389 Depreciation and amortization 20,590 22,735 Deferred income taxes 6,581 (2,698 ) Equity method income (1,387 ) (596 ) Deferred cost of financing 972 1,624 Other non-cash adjustments 20 82 Unrealized currency translation losses (gains) 7,930 6,509 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivables 4,557 (27,712 ) Inventories (2,121 ) 8,419 Prepaid expenses (1,426 ) (3,328 ) Other assets 13,948 (7,773 ) Trade accounts payable and accrued expenses (20,943 ) (1,609 ) Accrued interest expense (417 ) 83 Taxes payable (6,622 ) 5,075 Labor liabilities 192 (19 ) Contract assets and liabilities 23,649 (1,545 ) Related parties 629 759 CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES $ 71,434 $ 25,664 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from sale of investments 471 1,600 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 6 - Joint Venture investment - (34,100 ) Purchase of investments (218 ) (1,684 ) Acquisition of property and equipment (18,323 ) (24,952 ) CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES $ (18,064 ) $ (59,136 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES - Cash dividend (3,801 ) (5,227 ) Proceeds from equity offering - 36,478 Proceeds from debt 41,343 46,584 Deferred financing transaction costs (6,384 ) - Repayments of debt (64,694 ) (29,507 ) CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES $ (33,536 ) $ 48,328 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents $ (797 ) $ (34 ) NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH 19,037 14,822 CASH - Beginning of period 47,862 33,040 CASH - End of period $ 66,899 $ 47,862 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 19,168 $ 19,696 Income Tax $ 10,683 $ 12,296 NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITES: Assets acquired under credit or debt $ 2,242 $ 1,222

Revenues by Region

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended Twelve months ended Dec 31, Dec 31, 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Revenues by Region United States 87,841 83,847 4.8 % 341,467 368,055 -7.2 % Colombia 9,359 14,109 -33.7 % 23,302 52,299 -55.4 % Other Countries 5,172 3,436 50.5 % 10,155 10,559 -3.8 % Total Revenues by Region 102,372 101,391 1.0 % 374,923 430,912 -13.0 %

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Performance Measures to GAAP Performance Measures

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

The Company believes that total revenues with foreign currency held neutral non-GAAP performance measures, which management uses in managing and evaluating the Company’s business, may provide users of the Company’s financial information with additional meaningful bases for comparing the Company’s current results and results in a prior period, as these measures reflect factors that are unique to one period relative to the comparable period. However, these non-GAAP performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported results under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States.

Three months ended Twelve months ended Dec 31, Dec 31, 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Total Revenues with Foreign Currency Held Neutral 103,079 101,391 1.7 % 377,851 430,912 -12.3 % Impact of changes in foreign currency (707 ) - (2,928 ) - Total Revenues, As Reported 102,372 101,391 1.0 % 374,923 430,912 -13.0 %

Currency impacts on total revenues for the current quarter have been derived by translating current quarter revenues at the prevailing average foreign currency rates during the prior year quarter, as applicable.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net (loss) income to net (loss) income

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net (loss) income are not measures of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net (loss) income, in addition to operating profit, net (loss) income and other GAAP measures, is useful to investors to evaluate the Company’s results because it excludes certain items that are not directly related to the Company’s core operating performance. Investors should recognize that Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net (loss) income might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, any measure of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release are included in the tables attached to this press release, to the extent available without unreasonable effort. Because GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis are not accessible, and reconciling information is not available without unreasonable effort, we have not provided reconciliations for forward-looking non-GAAP measures.

A reconciliation of Adjusted net (loss) income and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in accordance with SEC Regulation G follows, with amounts in thousands:

Three months ended Twelve months ended Dec 31, Dec 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net (loss) income 18,528 10,597 24,185 24,269 Less: Income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest (72 ) 296 25 266 (Loss) Income attributable to parent 18,456 10,893 24,210 24,535 Foreign currency transactions losses (gains) (13,562 ) (8,948 ) 10,631 973 Deferred cost of financing (333 ) 411 1,898 1,624 Non Recurring expenses (extinguishment of debt, bond issuance costs, provision for bad debt, acquisition related costs and other) 1,215 2,962 4,115 5,350 Joint Venture VA (Saint Gobain) adjustments 615 574 1,943 1,337 Tax impact of adjustments at statutory rate 3,861 1,600 (5,948 ) (2,971 ) Adjusted net (loss) income 10,252 7,492 36,849 30,848 Basic income (loss) per share 0,39 0,23 0,52 0,55 Diluted income (loss) per share 0,39 0,23 0,52 0,55 Diluted Adjusted net income (loss) per share 0,22 0,16 0,79 0,69 Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding in thousands 47,235 46,118 46,398 44,464 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding in thousands 47,235 46,118 46,398 44,464 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding in thousands 47,235 46,118 46,398 44,464



