Athira Pharma to Present at H.C. Wainwright & Co. Global Life Sciences Conference

/EIN News/ -- BOTHELL, Wash., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration, today announced that Leen Kawas, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview during the H.C. Wainwright & Co. Global Life Sciences Conference. A pre-recorded presentation will be available for on-demand viewing beginning at 7:00 am ET on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.



A webcast of the presentation will also be available on the Investors section of the Athira website at https://investors.athira.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Athira Pharma, Inc.

Athira, headquartered in Seattle, is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. We aim to provide rapid cognitive improvement and alter the course of neurological diseases with our novel mechanism of action. Athira is currently advancing its lead therapeutic candidate, ATH-1017, a novel small molecule for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s dementia. For more information, visit www.athira.com. You can also follow Athira on Facebook, LinkedIn and @athirapharma on Twitter and Instagram.

Investor & Media Contact:

Julie Rathbun

Athira Pharma

Julie.rathbun@athira.com

206-769-9219