IN8bio Presents Gamma-Delta T Cells as Cancer Therapeutics at the ESMO Targeted Anticancer Therapies Virtual Conference 2021

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. (“IN8bio” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies, announced a presentation on the scientific rationale and clinical basis for the use of gamma-delta T cells and the company’s Drug Resistant Immunotherapy (DRI) approach to target solid tumor cancers. The oral presentation, entitled “Gamma-Delta T Cell Therapeutics for Treatment of Solid Tumors,” was delivered at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Targeted Anticancer Therapies virtual conference on March 1, 2021 by IN8bio’s co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Lawrence Lamb, Ph.D.



“We believe that the unique properties of these immune cells and their clinical correlation with improved patient survival make them a potentially powerful cellular therapy against cancer,” said William Ho, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of IN8bio. “The research that Dr. Lamb presented underscores the potential utility of gamma-delta T cells and serves as the foundation for our two clinical programs. INB-200, which is in Phase 1 development for newly diagnosed glioblastoma, and INB-100, which is in Phase 1 development for leukemia patients undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.”

Gamma-delta T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. These cells can functionally bridge the innate and adaptive immune systems, both contributing to direct tumor killing as well as antigen presentation to recruit a broad population of cells to drive deeper immune responses. Research has demonstrated that both higher levels of gamma-delta T cells and the presence of infiltrating gamma-delta T cells are correlated with better survival outcomes.

Chemotherapy, a mainstay of solid tumor treatment, depletes and damages gamma-delta T cells, limiting their ability to seek and kill tumor cells. Dr. Lamb’s ESMO presentation, which explains the scientific basis for IN8bio’s DRI platform, describes how genetic modifications can be leveraged to protect gamma-delta T cells from chemotherapy-induced damage. This allows gamma-delta T cells to be dosed concurrently with chemotherapy to attack the tumor when it is most vulnerable. IN8bio is currently conducting a Phase 1 clinical trial of INB-200 as an adjuvant to standard of care during maintenance chemotherapy treatment in newly diagnosed glioblastoma. Topline Phase 1 results are expected to be presented at a major medical conference in the second half of 2021.

About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors, by employing allogeneic, autologous or genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. IN8bio’s technology incorporates DRI, which has been shown in preclinical studies to function in combination with therapeutic levels of chemotherapy. IN8bio is currently conducting two investigator-initiated Phase 1 clinical trials for its lead gamma-delta T cell product candidates: INB-200 for the treatment of newly diagnosed glioblastoma and INB-100 for the treatment of patients with leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. For more information about the Company and its programs, visit www.IN8bio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein concerning the Company’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including without limitation, the Company’s current expectations regarding the advancement of its product candidates through clinical trials and the achievement of clinical milestones, constitute forward-looking statements. The use of words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “future,” “potential,” or “continue,” the negative of these and other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. Such statements, based as they are on the current expectations of management, inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Consequently, actual future results may differ materially from the anticipated results expressed in such statements. Specific risks which could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s current expectations include: scientific, regulatory and technical developments; failure to demonstrate safety, tolerability and efficacy; final and quality controlled verification of data and the related analyses; expense and uncertainty of obtaining regulatory approval, including from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; and the Company’s reliance on third parties, including licensors and clinical research organizations. Do not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included herein, which speak only as of the date hereof and which the Company is under no obligation to update or revise as a result of any event, circumstances or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

