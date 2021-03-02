VIDIZMO has been recognized as a Top Performer in the FeaturedCustomers Enterprise Video Platforms Category of the Customer Success Report.

TYSONS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- In their Customer Success Report, Winter 2020, FeaturedCustomers recognized VIDIZMO as a Top Performer in the Enterprise Video Platforms category among 27 other platforms. FeaturedCustomers calculates the customer success ranking using a weighted average of 3 scores: content score, market presence score and company score.Over the years, VIDIZMO has developed a platform to serve many different industry verticals and use cases from corporate communication and training to digital evidence management. In their journey, VIDIZMO has acquired customers from across the globe in health, law, insurance, government and even sports.“The FeaturedCustomers Customer Success ranking is based on data from our customer reference platform, market presence, web presence, & social presence as well as additional data aggregated from online sources and media properties” said FeaturedCustomers in their report.FeaturedCustomers scores the vendors on the total number of customer references, rating score, social media followers, organic SEO key term rankings, company presence, total number of employees, Glassdoor ranking and venture capital raised, among other metrics. These scores land VIDIZMO a spot as a Top Performer in the Customer Success Report, Winter 2021, among 11 top performers and behind 9 market leaders.VIDIZMO offers an enterprise video content management system that can help your organization stream and manage live/on-demand video content for internal or external audiences, with detailed features including AI search, automatic transcription, automatic ingesion of Zoom, MS Teams’ meetings, analytics, content segregation and more.ABOUT VIDIZMOVIDIZMO is an enterprise video management platform that gives organizations a place to store, manage and share their videos and other digital media securely, with defined access. VIDIZMO has been recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for enterprise video content management solutions and packs plenty of features that make it easier for enterprises to manage and analyze their digital media including videos, audios, images and documents, along with AI technology to save time and improve efficiency.ABOUT FeaturedCustomersFeaturedCustomers is one of the world's leading customer reference platform for B2B business software & services. The platform gives B2B prospects a neutral 3rd party resource to research and discover B2B business solutions through a safe & trusted environment with the help of over 1,025,375 real customer references including customer testimonials, case studies, success stories, customer stories, and customer videos.

https://youtu.be/1VTREErorUI