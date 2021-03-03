How AI and Video Content Management Systems Help Organizations Quickly Search for the Right Video in a Large Library?

Through VIDIZMO and it's AI capabilities, your employees can quickly find the right video as needed, without having to go through 100s of videos.

TYSONS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Video use has increased in organizations in recent times, whether it be recorded online meetings, or using videos to train and on-board employees virtually. The issue that organizations face when it comes to large number of videos, is that it gets difficult to search for the right video when needed. Imagine looking up for that one person or a topic of interest in hundreds of videos. Unlike searching inside documents, searching inside a video is not that easy!At VIDIZMO, we understand these challenges and have developed the capabilities to allow you to search inside videos with the help of AI. Through AI, you can automatically identify the topics being discussed and index them as tags. You can convert characters in videos into searchable formats through means of OCR (Optical Character Recognition). Lastly, you can also automatically generate transcripts in different languages and then search through spoken words.If you have a valid legal basis, consent and ethical reason, you can also use facial recognition and speaker identification, to improve search and quickly find a video within which a specific person appears.VIDIZMO offers a video content management system, where you can add custom identifiers to videos. Examples of which can include; instructor’s name, location, event number, case number, or any other identifier of choice. You can then use these as filters or for improved search.These capabilities, even though they seem minor, can make a huge difference when it comes to searching for the right video content. Your employees can save a lot of time and it can help them find the right information when they need it.