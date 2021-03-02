Capital Exits gets elected as the Best Boutique Business Brokerage in South East England

One of the most prolific and eminent Boutique Brokerage firms in the UK serves as a source of optimism and inspiration in the year of the Covid-19 pandemic.

FAREHAM, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 2, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capital Exits International Ltd is a prolific business broker firm based in South-England which acts as a trustworthy and chief advisor to business owners looking to either: a) potentially sell their business, or b) expand their commercial margins via the acquisition of another company. The firm’s team consists of a relatively small group of accountants, lawyers, and corporate consultants which are all specialised in corporate buyer trends, market research and asset management.A consistent and unparalleled corporate performance has seen the firm reap an abundance of benefits since its formation in 2014. In the last two years, Capital Exits has been consecutively elected as the best ‘Company Sales Expert’ in the UK by Acquisition International and additionally been categorized as the best ‘Boutique Business Brokerage’ in the South-East of England at the 2020 European Enterprise Awards.The company’s Director, Mark Venables, initially began his own career as a relatively small business owner. In due course, however, he chose to sell his business and take a crucial first step towards what turned out to be a luxurious 20 year career in both: real estate, and commercial & business marketing before eventually moving on and establishing Capital Exits International in 2014.Mr Venables chief goal was to provide an unprecedented and unrivalled service which preemptively capped the number of clients the firm worked with to a maximum of 10 and solely focused on tailor-crafting the firm’s specialist advisory services and corporate acquisitions to each one of its clients individually- rather than providing a generalised abundance of information to hundreds of different businesses and choosing quantity over quality.This is undoubtedly one of the key reasons that Capital Exits saw such success since its aforementioned formation in 2014. Its unique corporate structure allowed the company to maintain a consistent, robust success record that reflected the corporation’s internal business standards and work ethic. The firm’s anatomical constitution is another great asset- incorporating a prolific amount of highly skilled commercial solicitors and personal accountants in conjunction with a talented sales team in Mergers and Acquisitions.Capital Exits additionally adopted a unique approach in relation to their corporate liaising and internal communications. Their two-phased company sales process provides a holistically engaging and transparent approach from the get-go and allows its customers to consistently and effortlessly engage with the corporate team of the firm for any enquiries relating to their business.The firm is capable of offering industry leading advisory services as a result of its prolific corporate partners- receiving insights from a plethora of colossal global research networks that: a) extensively cover Mergers & Acquisitions on a multi-national scale, b) provide historically accurate transactional data and professional contacts, and c) liase with a variety of proprietary experts. Consequently, Capital Exits is able to consistently maintain a stainless record and provide precise and concise answers to all Mergers & Acquisitions related questions that a potential customer may have in a timely fashion- regardless of the degree of individualism involved.Nowadays, Capital Exits operates in a plethora of corporate fields- specialising mainly within the technological sector. This has required the corporation to acquire a team of specialised corporate employees who incorporate the same effective corporate processes and follow the same line of commercial strategy and corporate ethos consistently in order to ensure that all potential buyers are liaising with the firm’s clients within the first couple of weeks after a company consultation (with the average business sold within the first six months).Capital Exits International has come a long way since its launch in 2014. Having been unanimously elected as the Best Boutique Brokerage in South-East England at the 2020 European Enterprise Awards and having brilliantly received the Company Sales Experts of the Year award in both 2020 and 2021, the firm is likely to continue on an optimistic road of both corporate and structural success and retain its unrivalled quality of service.