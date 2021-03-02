Church of Scientology International Dissemination & Distribution Center & The COVID-19 “Total Preparedness” Campaign

The Church of Scientology International Dissemination and Distribution Center was able to shift into high gear at a moment’s notice and create and ship out all the materials for this global Stay Well campaign.

The Church of Scientology International Dissemination and Distribution Center was able to shift into high gear at a moment’s notice and create and ship out all the materials for this global Stay Well campaign.

The Stay Well campaign was carried out in communities around every Scientology Church and Mission internationally.

The Stay Well campaign was carried out in communities around every Scientology Church and Mission internationally.

Volunteer Ministers from every Scientology Church and Mission took part in the campaign.

Volunteer Ministers from every Scientology Church and Mission took part in the campaign.

The Church of Scientology International Dissemination and Distribution Center printed and shipped out 7.5 million copies of booklets in 21 languages to provide this vital information to communities across the globe.

The Church of Scientology International Dissemination and Distribution Center printed and shipped out 7.5 million copies of booklets in 21 languages to provide this vital information to communities across the globe.

They created and shipped out protective gear for the Scientologists carrying out the campaign.

They created and shipped out protective gear for the Scientologists carrying out the campaign.

How the Church of Scientology was able to launch a massive educational campaign to protect communities the world over.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It has been a year since the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

An interactive timeline on the Scientology website called 20/21: A Look Behind & A Look Ahead shows how the Church immediately launched a program of total preparedness to protect Scientology Churches, staff, parishioners, communities and entire countries.

The speed and intensity of the Church’s response was consistent with a maxim coined by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard for circumstances like these: “An ounce of prevention is worth a ton of cure.”

Few people knew how to protect themselves from such an infectious disease. So first, the Church compiled the most authoritative and effective guidelines for dealing with such an outbreak and distilled them into a series of illustrated booklets written in simple, direct language anyone can understand. Then Volunteer Ministers carried out an educational campaign to help their communities understand how to stay well.

One reason the Church was able to rapidly execute an international response of such magnitude was because of the Church of Scientology International Dissemination and Distribution Center.

Presses ran 24/7 producing 17,500 booklets an hour in 21 languages.

The plan was for Volunteer Ministers from every Scientology Church and Mission to distribute these booklets in their communities. To ensure they could do so safely the Church of Scientology International Dissemination and Distribution Center produced more than 35,000 pieces of Volunteer Minister protective gear and shipped this out along with 7.5 million copies of the booklets.

How was it possible for this organization to respond with such speed and efficiency to the urgent needs of a global pandemic?

In launching the Scientology Network, Mr. David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion, said the Church would be providing unprecedented access to its facilities and behind-the-scenes operations of the Church of Scientology. The episode of Inside Scientology on the Church of Scientology International Dissemination and Distribution Center shows how the Church fused cutting-edge technology with its own organizational policy to bring purpose and dedication to manufacturing, creating a massive, modern, state-of-the-art phenomenon of printing, publishing and manufacturing technology.

With this in place, the Church was able to carry out this international campaign with the volume and speed necessary to serve the needs of Scientologists and their communities everywhere.

Watch Inside Scientology: Church of Scientology International Dissemination and Distribution Center on the Scientology Network at DIRECTV 320. It can also be streamed at scientology.tv and is available through satellite television, mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
email us here

You just read:

Church of Scientology International Dissemination & Distribution Center & The COVID-19 “Total Preparedness” Campaign

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Manufacturing, Religion, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
Company/Organization
Church of Scientology International
6331 Hollywood Blvd Ste 1200
Los Angeles, California, 90028
United States
+1 323-960-3500
Visit Newsroom
About

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

What is Scientology?

More From This Author
Church of Scientology International Dissemination & Distribution Center & The COVID-19 “Total Preparedness” Campaign
Commitment to the People of This Caribbean Paradise Galvanized a Volunteer Initiative Reaching Throughout the Island
Welcome Into the Lives of Scientologists Who Are Thriving Despite Pandemic Limitations
View All Stories From This Author