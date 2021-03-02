Mango Animate CM Is Versatile Character Design Software

Mango Animate character design software rigs the character easily with bone tools. Rig the character with premade bone template. Preview the character, twist around the bones-Mango Animate Character Design Software

Software company Mango Animate recently announced the official release of its character design software. It can convert static images into lifelike characters.

We designed the Character Maker to be able to meet the needs of professionals as well as amateur character animators.” — Selena Lee, Chief Designer of Mango Animate

CENTRAL, HONG KONG, CHINA, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Animated characters are versatile and can be used for many purposes. They’re great for bringing any story to life instantly. They’re even better for communicating messages, especially online. For anyone interested in adding animated characters to their online communication strategy, Mango Animate Character Maker is the ideal character design software. It comes with many handy features for producing captivating characters.

Users can turn their static images into animated characters with this character design software. Mango Animate Character Maker (Mango Animate CM) allows them to import PNG and PSD images and transform them into mobile characters. These characters can then be used in animated videos to increase audience engagement.

Animating a character without adding bones is impossible. Persons who are new to animation may find this step difficult. But the character design software features premade bone templates and a user-friendly rigging tool. Users can easily rig their characters in preparation for animation. More experienced animators can add their own bone structure as desired.

There are also character templates in the character design software. These characters are already rigged and ready for animation. Users can choose human or animal characters and use the front or side view of the character. Different aspects of the characters can be edited to match the animator’s taste or needs. These include the characters’ skin, hair, eyes, brows, mouth, and body. The body can be modified as a whole or in different segments.

The characters can be made unique. There is a full accessory library in the character design software. Users can swap outfits for their characters with a click. They can add accessories such as hats and glasses to make the characters stand out. Users can give their creativity free rein when designing their characters.

A large collection of facial expressions and body movements is available in this character design software. Animating a character has never been so easy. Plus, users can add custom animations to the characters. The Inverse Kinematic (IK) feature ensures that all poses and movements are natural and perfectly coordinated.

To learn more about this character design software, please visit https://mangoanimate.com/.

About Mango Animate

Mango Animate has released various state-of-the-art animation software designed for use in business, personal, and professional settings. Mango Animate is a forward-thinking company that strives to deliver the most advanced animation technology available, with exciting new software on the way.

