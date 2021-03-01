Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
HP Inc. to Participate at Morgan Stanley's Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) will attend the Morgan Stanley TMT Investor Conference-Virtual on March 3, 2021. Mr. Enrique Lores, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 8:45 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. PT (11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. ET). A live webcast and replay will be available on the HP website under "Events" section at https://investor.hp.com

About HP Inc. 
HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at hp.com.

© Copyright 2021 HP Development Company, L.P. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. The only warranties for HP products and services are set forth in the express warranty statements accompanying such products and services. Nothing herein should be construed as constituting an additional warranty. HP shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein.

Editorial contacts

HP Inc. Media Relations
MediaRelations@hp.com 

HP Inc. Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@hp.com 



