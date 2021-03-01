PIMCO Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Common Share Distributions

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Boards of Trustees/Directors of the PIMCO closed-end funds below (each, a “Fund” and, collectively, the “Funds”) have declared a monthly distribution for each Fund’s common shares as summarized below.

Monthly Distribution

Per Share

Fund NYSE Symbol Amount Change From Previous Month Percentage Change From Previous Month PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE: PCN) $0.112500 - - PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE: PTY) $0.130000 - - PIMCO Global StocksPLUS® & Income Fund (NYSE: PGP) $0.069000 - - PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE: PHK) $0.048000 - - PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE: PKO) $0.190000 - - PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: RCS) $0.051000 - - PCM Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PCM) $0.080000 - - PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE: PFL) $0.090000 - - PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE: PFN) $0.080000 - - PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE: PDI) $0.220500 - - PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE: PDO) $0.118400 N/A* N/A* PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE: PCI) $0.174000 - - PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: PMF) $0.054000 - - PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: PCQ) $0.065000 - - PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: PNF) $0.042000 - - PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE: PML) $0.059000 - - PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE: PCK) $0.032000 - - PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE: PNI) $0.040045 - - PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE: PMX) $0.046000 - - PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE: PZC) $0.038000 - - PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE: PYN) $0.035490 - -

* PDO completed the initial public offering of its common shares on January 29, 2021 and has not previously paid a monthly distribution for its common shares.

With the exception of PDO, each Fund’s distribution is payable on April 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 11, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of March 10, 2021. PDO’s distribution is payable on April 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 26, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of March 25, 2021.

Distributions from PMF, PML, PMX, PCQ, PCK, PZC, PNF, PNI and PYN are generally exempt from regular federal income taxes (i.e., excluded from gross income for federal income tax purposes but not necessarily exempt from the federal alternative minimum tax). In addition, distributions from PCQ, PCK and PZC are also generally exempt from California state income taxes, and distributions from PNF, PNI and PYN are generally exempt from New York State and city income taxes. There can be no assurance that all distributions paid by these Funds will be exempt from federal income taxes or applicable state or local income taxes.

Distributions may include ordinary income, net capital gains and/or returns of capital. Generally, a return of capital occurs when the amount distributed by a Fund includes a portion of (or is comprised entirely of) your investment in the Fund in addition to (or rather than) your pro-rata portion of the Fund’s net income or capital gains. A Fund’s distributions in any period may be more or less than the net return earned by the Fund on its investments, and therefore should not be used as a measure of performance or confused with “yield” or “income.” A return of capital is not taxable; rather it reduces a shareholder’s tax basis in his or her shares of a Fund.

If a Fund estimates that a portion of a distribution may be comprised of amounts from sources other than net investment income, as determined in accordance with its internal accounting records and related accounting practices, the Fund will notify shareholders of the estimated composition of such distribution through a Section 19 Notice. For these purposes, a Fund estimates the source or sources from which a distribution is paid, to the close of the period as of which it is paid, in reference to its internal accounting records and related accounting practices. If, based on such accounting records and practices, it is estimated that a particular distribution does not include capital gains or paid-in surplus or other capital sources, a Section 19 Notice generally would not be issued. It is important to note that differences exist between a Fund’s daily internal accounting records and practices, the Fund’s financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and recordkeeping practices under income tax regulations. For instance, a Fund’s internal accounting records and practices may take into account, among other factors, tax-related characteristics of certain sources of distributions that differ from treatment under U.S. GAAP. Examples of such differences may include, among others, the treatment of paydowns on mortgage-backed securities purchased at a discount and periodic payments under interest rate swap contracts. Accordingly, among other consequences, it is possible that a Fund may not issue a Section 19 Notice in situations where the Fund’s financial statements prepared later and in accordance with U.S. GAAP and/or the final tax character of those distributions might later report that the sources of those distributions included capital gains and/or a return of capital. Please visit www.pimco.com for the most recent Section 19 Notice, if applicable, and most recent shareholder reports for additional information regarding the estimated composition of distributions. Final determination of a distribution’s tax character will be provided to shareholders when such information is available.

A Fund’s distribution rate may be affected by numerous factors, including changes in realized and projected market returns, Fund performance, and other factors. There can be no assurance that a change in market conditions or other factors will not result in a change in a Fund’s distribution rate at a future time.

The tax treatment and characterization of a Fund's distributions may vary significantly from time to time because of the varied nature of the Fund's investments. A Fund may enter into opposite sides of multiple interest rate swaps or other derivatives with respect to the same underlying reference instrument (e.g., a 10-year U.S. treasury) that have different effective dates with respect to interest accrual time periods also for the principal purpose of generating distributable gains (characterized as ordinary income for tax purposes) that are not part of a Fund’s duration or yield curve management strategies. In such a “paired swap transaction”, a Fund would generally enter into one or more interest rate swap agreements whereby a Fund agrees to make regular payments starting at the time a Fund enters into the agreements equal to a floating interest rate in return for payments equal to a fixed interest rate (the “initial leg”). A Fund would also enter into one or more interest rate swap agreements on the same underlying instrument, but take the opposite position (i.e., in this example, a Fund would make regular payments equal to a fixed interest rate in return for receiving payments equal to a floating interest rate) with respect to a contract whereby the payment obligations do not commence until a date following the commencement of the initial leg (the “forward leg”).

A Fund may engage in investment strategies, including those that employ the use of derivatives, to, among other things, seek to generate current, distributable income, without regard to possible declines in the Fund’s NAV. A Fund’s income and gain-generating strategies, including certain derivatives strategies, may seek to generate current, distributable income even if such strategies could potentially result in declines in the Fund’s NAV. A Fund’s income and gain-generating strategies, including certain derivatives strategies, may generate current income and gains taxable as ordinary income sufficient to support monthly distributions even in situations when the Fund has experienced losses due to, for example, adverse changes in the broad U.S. or non-U.S. equity markets or the Fund's debt investments, or arising from its use of derivatives. A Fund may enter into opposite sides of interest rate swaps and other derivatives for the principal purpose of generating distributable gains on the one side (characterized as ordinary income for tax purposes) that are not part of a duration or yield curve management strategy, and with a substantial possibility that the Fund will experience a corresponding capital loss and decline in NAV with respect to the opposite side transaction (to the extent it does not have corresponding offsetting capital gains). Consequently, common shareholders may receive distributions and owe tax on amounts that are effectively a taxable return of the shareholder’s investment in a Fund at a time when their investment in the Fund has declined in value, which may be taxed at ordinary income rates. The tax treatment of certain derivatives in which a Fund invests may be unclear and thus subject to recharacterization. Any recharacterization of payments made or received by a Fund pursuant to derivatives potentially could affect the amount, timing or character of Fund distributions. In addition, the tax treatment of such investment strategies may be changed by regulation or otherwise.

The common shares of the Funds trade on the New York Stock Exchange. As with any stock, the price of a Fund’s common shares will fluctuate with market conditions and other factors. If you sell your common shares of a Fund, the price received may be more or less than your original investment. Shares of closed-end investment management companies, such as the Funds, frequently trade at a discount from their net asset value and may trade at a price that is less than the initial offering price and/or the net asset value of such shares. Further, if a Fund’s shares trade at a price that is more than the initial offering price and/or the net asset value of such shares, including at a substantial premium and/or for an extended period of time, there is no assurance that any such premium will be sustained for any period of time and will not decrease, or that the shares will not trade at a discount to net asset value thereafter.

The Funds’ daily New York Stock Exchange closing market prices, net asset values per share, as well as other information, including updated portfolio statistics and performance are available at pimco.com/closedendfunds or by calling the Funds’ shareholder servicing agent at (844) 33-PIMCO. Updated portfolio holdings information about a Fund will be available approximately 15 calendar days after such Fund’s most recent fiscal quarter end, and will remain accessible until such Fund files a shareholder report or a publicly available Form N-PORT for the period which includes the date of the information.

About PIMCO

PIMCO was founded in 1971 in Newport Beach, California and is one of the world’s premier fixed income investment managers. Today we have offices across the globe and 3,000+ professionals united by a single purpose: creating opportunities for investors in every environment. PIMCO is owned by Allianz S.E., a leading global diversified financial services provider.

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements. These statements may involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the performance of financial markets, the investment performance of PIMCO's sponsored investment products and separately managed accounts, general economic conditions, future acquisitions, competitive conditions and government regulations, including changes in tax laws. Readers should carefully consider such factors. Further, such forward-looking statements speak only on the date at which such statements are made. PIMCO undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

This material has been distributed for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation of any particular security, strategy or investment product. No part of this material may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission. PIMCO is a trademark of Allianz Asset Management of America L.P. in the United States and throughout the world. ©2021, PIMCO

