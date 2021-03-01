Intrepid Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, CO, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) ("Intrepid", the "Company", "we", "us", "our") today reports its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020.

Key Fourth Quarter Takeaways

$9.5 million improvement in the bottom line compared to the third quarter of 2020 with positive momentum continuing into 2021 across all segments. Net loss of $0.7 million, or $(0.05) per share in Q4 2020, compared to net loss of $10.2 million, or $(0.78) per share in Q3 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $9.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

of $9.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Cash flow from operations of $12.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Strong domestic sales volume for potash and Trio ® in Q4 2020 as favorable weather, rising commodity prices, and compelling farm economics drove early season fertilizer demand that is steadily continuing into 2021.

in Q4 2020 as favorable weather, rising commodity prices, and compelling farm economics drove early season fertilizer demand that is steadily continuing into 2021. Total company water sales were $5.8 million in fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $2.2 million compared to the third quarter of 2020 as oilfield activity continues its upward trajectory.

Management Comment

"We are excited to move into 2021 and put the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic gradually behind us as strong farmer economics will allow us to fully take advantage of higher potash and Trio® prices, which are currently $140 per ton and $60 per ton above summer-fill price levels, respectively." said Bob Jornayvaz, Intrepid's Executive Chairman, President, and CEO. "The fourth quarter was highlighted by solid cash flow and a significant increase in EBITDA compared to the prior two quarters as fertilizer markets and oilfield activity both rebounded sharply from this past summer. Under-application of potash from recent seasons, favorable weather, and very strong commodity pricing will continue to support our fertilizer markets through the spring season."

Jornayvaz continued, "We are expanding upon the existing and significant ES&G solar evaporation footprint of our environmentally friendly potash operations to further increase our commitment to provide creative ES&G solutions and services to oilfield operators as they focus their resources in the prolific Delaware Basin. We saw a significant increase in water sales during the fourth quarter as frac activity improved from prior months. We managed well through the worst part of the downturn and expect continued improvement in oilfield activity in 2021. We are committed to growing our oil and gas midstream business in the Delaware Basin. Intrepid is responding to political, regulatory, and ES&G emphasis on water conservation and re-use by providing full-cycle water management solutions to the numerous well-capitalized operators in the area. We are in the early stages of construction on a produced water disposal system near our South ranch and we are investing in recycling infrastructure and capabilities in the coming months as full-cycle water management becomes a central focus of our oilfield segment. Our expansion into full-cycle water management, including the transition of fresh water sales to brine water sales for oilfield drilling and fracing, will be key in achieving the environmental and sustainability goals of both oilfield operators and the New Mexico legislature."

Consolidated Results

Intrepid recorded net loss of $0.7 million, or $(0.05) per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2020, contributing to full year 2020 net loss of $27.2 million, or $(2.09) per diluted share. Consolidated gross margin of $5.8 million and $10.5 million in the fourth quarter and full year 2020, respectively, was a decrease compared to the same year-ago periods due to reduced fertilizer pricing, and the COVID-19 pandemic which led to a reduction in water and other oilfield sales.

Segment Highlights

Potash

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands, except per ton data) Sales $ 27,556 $ 25,556 $ 108,060 $ 124,648 Gross margin $ 3,847 $ 5,746 $ 11,551 $ 27,787 Potash production volume (in tons) 106 110 308 328 Potash sales volume (in tons) 78 58 317 319 Average potash net realized sales price per ton(1) $ 248 $ 278 $ 250 $ 284

Gross margin decreased $1.9 million and $16.2 million in the fourth quarter and full year of 2020, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2019. Decreases in both periods were primarily driven by lower average net realized sales prices for potash sales and decreased byproducts sales. Byproduct sales decreased due to improved availability of salt in certain regions which reduced our sales footprint and due to COVID-19 which reduced sales of water and brine into oil and gas markets.

Fourth quarter and full year average net realized sales price per ton decreased year-over-year due to price decreases announced in the 2020 winter and summer-fill programs and fewer industrial sales. We announced three price increases during the fourth quarter of 2020 and another in February 2021, increasing our posted price by $140 per ton compared to summer fill price levels.

Fourth quarter production was similar to the prior year with all sites operating at full rates to meet strong early season fertilizer demand. We expect above average evaporation during the 2020 evaporation season will allow us to operate longer than normal during the spring of 2021. Full year production decreased 6% compared to 2019, due to reduced evaporation during the 2019 evaporation season which limited our production during the spring of 2020.

Trio ®

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands, except per ton data) Sales $ 15,565 $ 15,669 $ 70,287 $ 69,551 Gross (deficit) margin $ (375 ) $ 23 $ (8,505 ) $ 1,100 Trio® production volume (in tons) 58 45 213 228 Trio® sales volume (in tons) 50 53 230 225 Average Trio® net realized sales price per ton(1) $ 188 $ 170 $ 195 $ 195

Fourth quarter 2020 gross margin decreased $0.4 million compared to 2019, as strong early season demand in domestic markets was offset by increased per ton costs of goods sold. Fourth quarter 2019 results benefited from lower costs of goods sold primarily due to lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments recorded in prior quarters. Byproduct water sales increased $0.1 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 as oil and gas activity continued to improve in the Delaware Basin from mid-year lows. Full year 2020 gross margin decreased as reduced operating rates led to an increased per ton cost of goods sold and the summer-fill price decrease resulted in additional lower of cost of net realizable value adjustments.

Fourth quarter and full year sales were similar to the same periods in 2019, as strong domestic volumes offset a decrease in international shipments. Average net realized sales price per ton increased 11% in the fourth quarter when compared to 2019 due to reduced international shipments. Full year 2020 average net realized sales price equaled 2019 as reduced international shipments were offset by lower domestic Trio® pricing in the first nine months of 2020.

Production volumes decreased 7% for the full year of 2020 when compared to 2019, primarily due to reduced operating rates in order to manage inventory levels.

Oilfield Solutions

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) Sales $ 5,390 $ 8,323 $ 18,929 $ 27,894 Gross margin $ 2,342 $ 4,421 $ 7,484 $ 14,591

Sales decreased 35% and 32% for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020, respectively, when compared to the same periods in 2019, as the COVID-19 pandemic reduced activity in oil and gas markets which reduced our sales of water, brine, and other oilfield services. Water sales were most impacted during the summer of 2020 and rebounded considerably in the fourth quarter. Fourth quarter water sales in the oilfield solutions segment were $4.0 million, a significant increase compared to third quarter 2020 sales of $2.0 million.

Fourth quarter and full year 2020 gross margin decreased compared to 2019 primarily due to the reduced sales discussed above. Full-year cost of goods sold decreased $0.9 million in 2020, compared to 2019, as reduced expense related to our high-speed mixing service was offset by increased water transfer expenses and increased depreciation expense related to the Intrepid South assets. We also sold less water from our lower cost water rights and from our other revenue sources, such as caliche and a produced water royalty, in 2020 compared to 2019. These sales generally have very low cost of goods sold, which is why the decrease in sales did not result in a comparable decrease in cost of goods sold.

Liquidity

Cash provided by operations was $12.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2020 and cash used for investing activities was $2.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2020. As of December 31, 2020, Intrepid had $19.5 million in cash and cash equivalents and $20.4 million available to borrow under its credit facility.

Notes

1 Average net realized sales price per ton and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. See the non-GAAP reconciliations set forth later in this press release for additional information.

Unless expressly stated otherwise or the context otherwise requires, references to tons in this press release refer to short tons. One short ton equals 2,000 pounds. One metric tonne, which many international competitors use, equals 1,000 kilograms or 2,204.62 pounds.

About Intrepid

Intrepid is a diversified mineral company that delivers potassium, magnesium, sulfur, salt, and water products essential for customer success in agriculture, animal feed, and the oil and gas industry. Intrepid is the only U.S. producer of muriate of potash, which is applied as an essential nutrient for healthy crop development, utilized in several industrial applications, and used as an ingredient in animal feed. In addition, Intrepid produces a specialty fertilizer, Trio®, which delivers three key nutrients, potassium, magnesium, and sulfate, in a single particle. Intrepid also provides water, magnesium chloride, brine, and various oilfield products and services.

Intrepid serves diverse customers in markets where a logistical advantage exists and is a leader in the use of solar evaporation for potash production, resulting in lower cost and more environmentally friendly production. Intrepid's mineral production comes from three solar solution potash facilities and one conventional underground Trio® mine.

Intrepid routinely posts important information, including information about upcoming investor presentations and press releases, on its website under the Investor Relations tab. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll at intrepidpotash.com , to receive automatic email alerts for new postings.

INTREPID POTASH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Sales $ 48,442 $ 48,849 $ 196,954 $ 220,075 Less: Freight costs 8,736 9,581 37,135 40,056 Warehousing and handling costs 2,149 1,995 9,431 8,621 Cost of goods sold 31,743 26,735 135,843 126,110 Lower of cost or net realizable value inventory adjustments — 348 4,015 1,810 Gross Margin 5,814 10,190 10,530 43,478 Selling and administrative 5,454 5,846 25,476 23,556 Accretion of asset retirement obligation 435 446 1,738 1,793 Litigation settlement — — 10,075 — Loss (gain) on sale of assets 191 362 (4,250 ) 345 Other operating expense 241 633 735 1,424 Operating (Loss) Income (507 ) 2,903 (23,244 ) 16,360 Other Income (Expense) Interest expense, net (412 ) (773 ) (4,289 ) (3,031 ) Other income 255 13 384 355 Income Before Income Taxes (664 ) 2,143 (27,149 ) 13,684 Income Tax Expense (47 ) (61 ) (5 ) (53 ) Net (Loss) Income $ (711 ) $ 2,082 $ (27,154 ) $ 13,631 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding: Basic 13,030,185 12,939,230 12,993,225 12,904,916 Diluted 13,030,185 13,091,291 12,993,225 13,105,089 Income Per Share: Basic $ (0.05 ) $ 0.16 $ (2.09 ) $ 1.06 Diluted $ (0.05 ) $ 0.16 $ (2.09 ) $ 1.04





INTREPID POTASH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,515 $ 20,603 Accounts receivable: Trade, net 22,516 23,749 Other receivables, net 1,856 1,247 Inventory, net 88,673 94,220 Other current assets 3,228 5,524 Total current assets 135,788 145,343 Property, plant, equipment, and mineral properties, net 355,497 378,509 Water rights 19,184 19,184 Long-term parts inventory, net 28,900 27,569 Other assets, net 10,819 7,834 Total Assets $ 550,188 $ 578,439 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable $ 7,278 $ 9,992 Income taxes payable — 50 Accrued liabilities 12,701 13,740 Accrued employee compensation and benefits 4,422 4,464 Other current liabilities 32,816 19,382 Advances on credit facility — 19,817 Current portion of long-term debt 10,000 20,000 Total current liabilities 67,217 87,445 Advances on credit facility 29,817 — Long-term debt, net 14,926 29,753 Asset retirement obligation 23,872 22,140 Operating lease liabilities 2,136 4,025 Other non-current liabilities 961 420 Total Liabilities 138,929 143,783 Commitments and Contingencies Common stock, $0.001 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized: and 13,049,820 and 12,955,351 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020, and 2019, respectively 13 13 Additional paid-in capital 656,837 653,080 Accumulated deficit (245,591 ) (218,437 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 411,259 434,656 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 550,188 $ 578,439





INTREPID POTASH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net (loss) income (711 ) 2,082 (27,154 ) 13,631 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 9,411 8,976 35,788 34,121 Amortization of intangible assets 81 26 322 214 Accretion of asset retirement obligation 435 446 1,738 1,793 Amortization of deferred financing costs 68 86 425 303 Stock-based compensation 840 1,044 3,821 4,281 Reserve for obsolescence — — 492 — Allowance for doubtful accounts (200 ) 25 75 75 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets 191 362 (4,250 ) 345 Lower of cost or net realizable value inventory adjustments — 348 4,015 1,810 Other — (38 ) (116 ) (34 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable, net 955 7,363 1,158 1,337 Other receivables, net 719 729 (609 ) (650 ) Inventory, net (3,391 ) (8,298 ) (291 ) (11,525 ) Other current assets 2,618 (232 ) 2,305 (1,019 ) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and accrued employee

compensation and benefits (1,740 ) (3,541 ) 2,331 2,280 Income tax payable — 49 (50 ) (865 ) Operating lease liabilities (539 ) (616 ) (2,234 ) (2,090 ) Other liabilities 3,921 2,953 13,379 5,374 Net cash provided by operating activities 12,658 11,764 31,145 49,381 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Additions to property, plant, equipment, mineral properties and other assets (2,356 ) (3,888 ) (16,443 ) (63,836 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, equipment, and mineral properties — — 4,786 68 Additions to intangible assets — — — (16,873 ) Long-term investment — — (3,500 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (2,356 ) (3,888 ) (15,157 ) (80,641 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Payments of financing lease (74 ) — (74 ) — Repayment of long-term debt — — (35,000 ) — Debt prepayment costs — — (1,869 ) — Proceeds from loan under CARES Act — — 10,000 — Proceeds from borrowings on credit facility — — 10,000 30,317 Repayments of borrowings on credit facility — — — (10,500 ) Capitalized debt costs — (46 ) (36 ) (503 ) Employee tax withholding paid for restricted shares upon vesting (76 ) (262 ) (172 ) (540 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 108 12 108 21 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (42 ) (296 ) (17,043 ) 18,795 Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash 10,260 7,580 (1,055 ) (12,465 ) Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash, beginning of period 9,924 13,659 21,239 33,704 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash, end of period $ 20,184 $ 21,239 $ 20,184 $ 21,239





INTREPID POTASH, INC.

DISAGGREGATION OF REVENUE AND SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)

FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Product Potash Segment Trio® Segment Oilfield Solutions Segment Intersegment Eliminations Total Potash $ 22,558 $ — $ — $ (69 ) $ 22,489 Trio® — 13,870 — — 13,870 Water 296 1,481 3,974 — 5,751 Salt 2,311 214 — — 2,525 Magnesium Chloride 2,017 — — — 2,017 Brines 374 — 141 — 515 Other — — 1,275 1,275 Total Revenue $ 27,556 $ 15,565 $ 5,390 $ (69 ) $ 48,442





Year Ended December 31, 2020 Product Potash Segment Trio® Segment Oilfield Solutions Segment Intersegment Eliminations Total Potash $ 92,500 $ — $ — $ (322 ) $ 92,178 Trio® — 65,344 — — 65,344 Water 1,253 4,444 14,701 — 20,398 Salt 8,103 499 — — 8,602 Magnesium Chloride 4,855 — — — 4,855 Brines 1,349 — 438 — 1,787 Other — — 3,790 — 3,790 Total Revenue $ 108,060 $ 70,287 $ 18,929 $ (322 ) $ 196,954





Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Product Potash Segment Trio® Segment Oilfield Solutions Segment Intersegment Eliminations Total Potash $ 18,594 $ — $ 963 $ (590 ) $ 18,967 Trio® — 14,016 — — 14,016 Water 452 1,404 5,476 — 7,332 Salt 3,917 249 — — 4,166 Magnesium Chloride 2,012 — — — 2,012 Brines 581 — — — 581 Other — — 1,884 (109 ) 1,775 Total Revenue $ 25,556 $ 15,669 $ 8,323 $ (699 ) $ 48,849





Year Ended December 31, 2019 Product Potash Segment Trio® Segment Oilfield Solutions Segment Intersegment Eliminations Total Potash $ 103,403 $ — $ 2,973 $ (1,909 ) $ 104,467 Trio® — 64,299 — — 64,299 Water 1,823 4,495 19,339 — 25,657 Salt 12,022 757 — — 12,779 Magnesium Chloride 4,907 — — — 4,907 Brines 2,493 — — — 2,493 Other — — 5,582 (109 ) 5,473 Total Revenue $ 124,648 $ 69,551 $ 27,894 $ (2,018 ) $ 220,075





Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Potash Trio® Oilfield Solutions Other Consolidated Sales(1) $ 27,556 $ 15,565 $ 5,390 $ (69 ) $ 48,442 Less: Freight costs 4,324 4,481 — (69 ) 8,736 Warehousing and handling costs 1,186 963 — — 2,149 Cost of goods sold 18,199 10,496 3,048 — 31,743 Lower of cost or net realizable value inventory adjustments — — — — — Gross Margin (Deficit) $ 3,847 $ (375 ) $ 2,342 $ — $ 5,814 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization incurred(2) $ 7,051 $ 1,512 $ 718 $ 211 $ 9,492 Year Ended December 31, 2020 Potash Trio® Oilfield Solutions Other Consolidated Sales(1) $ 108,060 $ 70,287 $ 18,929 $ (322 ) $ 196,954 Less: Freight costs 17,026 20,431 — (322 ) 37,135 Warehousing and handling costs 4,857 4,574 — — 9,431 Cost of goods sold 73,496 50,902 11,445 — 135,843 Lower of cost or net realizable value inventory adjustments 1,130 2,885 — — 4,015 Gross Margin (Deficit) $ 11,551 $ (8,505 ) $ 7,484 $ — $ 10,530 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization incurred(2) $ 26,536 $ 6,068 $ 2,663 $ 843 $ 36,110 Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Potash Trio® Oilfield Solutions Other Consolidated Sales(1) $ 25,556 $ 15,669 $ 8,323 $ (699 ) $ 48,849 Less: Freight costs 4,461 5,011 218 (109 ) 9,581 Warehousing and handling costs 972 1,023 — — 1,995 Cost of goods sold 14,377 9,264 3,684 (590 ) 26,735 Lower of cost or net realizable value inventory adjustments — 348 — — 348 Gross Margin $ 5,746 $ 23 $ 4,421 $ — $ 10,190 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization incurred(2) $ 6,833 $ 1,567 $ 397 $ 205 $ 9,002 Year Ended December 31, 2019 Potash Trio® Oilfield Solutions Other Consolidated Sales(1) $ 124,648 $ 69,551 $ 27,894 $ (2,018 ) $ 220,075 Less: Freight costs 18,715 20,514 936 (109 ) 40,056 Warehousing and handling costs 4,745 3,876 — — 8,621 Cost of goods sold 73,401 42,251 12,367 (1,909 ) 126,110 Lower of cost or net realizable value inventory adjustments — 1,810 — — 1,810 Gross Margin $ 27,787 $ 1,100 $ 14,591 $ — $ 43,478 Depreciation, depletion and, amortization incurred(2) $ 25,796 $ 6,163 $ 1,566 $ 810 $ 34,335

(1) Segment sales include the sales of byproducts generated during the production of potash and Trio®.

(2) Depreciation, depletion, and amortization incurred for potash and Trio® excludes depreciation and depletion amounts absorbed in or (relieved from) inventory.





INTREPID POTASH, INC.

UNAUDITED NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

To supplement Intrepid's consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Intrepid uses several non-GAAP financial measures to monitor and evaluate its performance. These non-GAAP financial measures include adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA, and average net realized sales price per ton. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures varies among companies, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Intrepid believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors for analysis of its business. Intrepid uses these non-GAAP financial measures as one of its tools in comparing period-over-period performance on a consistent basis and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. Intrepid believes these non-GAAP financial measures are used by professional research analysts and others in the valuation, comparison, and investment recommendations of companies in the potash mining industry. Many investors use the published research reports of these professional research analysts and others in making investment decisions.

Adjusted Net (Loss) Income and Adjusted Net (Loss) Income Per Diluted Share

Adjusted net (loss) income and adjusted net (loss) income per diluted share are calculated as net (loss) income or net (loss) income per diluted share adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results from period to period, as set forth in the reconciliation below. Intrepid considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful because they allow for period-to-period comparisons of its operating results excluding items that Intrepid believes are not indicative of its fundamental ongoing operations.

Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted Net (Loss) Income:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net (Loss) Income $ (711 ) $ 2,082 $ (27,154 ) $ 13,631 Adjustments Litigation Settlement — — 10,075 — Gain on land sale — — (4,722 ) — Make-whole payment(1) — — 1,868 — Write-off of deferred financing fees(2) — — 128 — Total adjustments — — 7,349 — Adjusted Net (Loss) Income $ (711 ) $ 2,082 $ (19,805 ) $ 13,631

Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income per Share to Adjusted Net (Loss) Income per Share:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net (Loss) Income Per Diluted Share $ (0.05 ) $ 0.16 $ (2.09 ) $ 1.04 Adjustments Litigation Settlement — — 0.78 — Gain on land sale — — (0.36 ) — Make-whole payment(1) — — 0.14 — Write-off of deferred financing fees(2) — — 0.01 — Total adjustments — — 0.57 — Adjusted Net (Loss) Income Per Diluted Share $ (0.05 ) $ 0.16 $ (1.52 ) $ 1.04

(1) As a result of early repayments of its senior notes, Intrepid incurred make whole-payments, which are reflected on the income statement as interest expense.

(2) As a result of early repayments of principal on its senior notes, Intrepid wrote off a portion of the financing fees that had previously been capitalized related to the senior notes. The write-offs of deferred financing fees are reflected in Intrepid's financial statements as interest expense.





Average Potash and Trio® Net Realized Sales Price per Ton

Average net realized sales price per ton for potash is calculated as potash segment sales less potash segment byproduct sales and potash freight costs and then dividing that difference by the number of tons of potash sold in the period. Likewise, average net realized sales price per ton for Trio® is calculated as Trio® segment sales less Trio® segment byproduct sales and Trio® freight costs and then dividing that difference by Trio® tons sold. Intrepid considers average net realized sales price per ton to be useful, and believe it to be useful for investors, because it shows Intrepid's potash and Trio® average per-ton pricing without the effect of certain transportation and delivery costs. When Intrepid arranges transportation and delivery for a customer, it includes in revenue and in freight costs the costs associated with transportation and delivery. However, some of Intrepid's customers arrange for and pay their own transportation and delivery costs, in which case these costs are not included in Intrepid's revenue and freight costs. Intrepid uses average net realized sales price per ton as a key performance indicator to analyze potash and Trio® sales and price trends.

Reconciliation of Sales to Average Potash and Trio® Net Realized Sales Price per Ton:

Potash Segment Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Total Segment Sales $ 27,556 $ 25,556 Less: Segment byproduct sales 4,998 6,962 Potash freight costs 3,249 2,469 Subtotal $ 19,309 $ 16,125 Divided by: Potash tons sold (in thousands) 78 58 Average net realized sales price per ton $ 248 $ 278





Potash Segment 2020 2019 Total Segment Sales $ 108,060 $ 124,648 Less: Segment byproduct sales 15,560 21,245 Potash freight costs 13,270 12,936 Subtotal $ 79,230 $ 90,467 Divided by: Potash tons sold (in thousands) 317 319 Average net realized sales price per ton $ 250 $ 284





Trio® Segment Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Total Segment Sales $ 15,565 $ 15,669 Less: Segment byproduct sales 1,695 1,653 Trio® freight costs 4,481 5,011 Subtotal $ 9,389 $ 9,005 Divided by: Trio® tons sold (in thousands) 50 53 Average net realized sales price per ton $ 188 $ 170





Trio® Segment 2020 2019 Total Segment Sales $ 70,287 $ 69,551 Less: Segment byproduct sales 4,943 5,252 Trio® freight costs 20,416 20,514 Subtotal $ 44,928 $ 43,785 Divided by: Trio® tons sold (in thousands) 230 225 Average net realized sales price per ton $ 195 $ 195





Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (or adjusted EBITDA) is calculated as net (loss) income adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results from period to period, as set forth in the reconciliation below. Intrepid considers adjusted EBITDA to be useful because the measure reflects Intrepid's operating performance before the effects of certain non-cash items and other items that Intrepid believes are not indicative of its core operations. Intrepid uses adjusted EBITDA to assess operating performance.

Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted EBITDA: