Gaia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Fourth Quarter Revenues up 27%, Generates $3.9 Million in Cash

/EIN News/ -- BOULDER, Colo., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA), a conscious media and community company, reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Highlights

  • 27% increase in revenues from the year-ago quarter
  • Second sequential quarter of positive earnings and cash flow
  • Added 129,000 members during the year, ending with 728,000 paying members

“We had a very successful year in 2020, generating net income and cash flows while maintaining our revenue growth rate over 20%,” said Paul Tarell, Gaia’s CFO. “Beginning in July we reached the scale necessary to sustainably grow and maintain profitability.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenues in the fourth quarter increased 27% to $18.6 million from $14.7 million in the year-ago quarter. This was primarily due to growth in members and an increase in average revenue per member. Paying members increased to 727,600 as of December 31, 2020 with net member additions for the quarter of 30,300.

Gross profit in the fourth quarter increased 27% to $16.2 million compared to $12.8 million in the year-ago quarter. Gross margin increased to 87.1% versus 86.9% in the year-ago quarter.

Total operating expenses were $15.7 million, or 84% of revenues in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $15.3 million, or 104% of revenues in the year-ago quarter. The significant reduction as a percentage of revenues is due to continued efficiency improvements in fixed operating expenses and reducing customer acquisition costs as a percentage of revenue to 43% from 50% in the year-ago quarter.

Net income in the fourth quarter was $0.3 million or $0.02 per share, which improved from a net loss of $2.8 million or $(0.15) per share in the year ago quarter.

EBITDA improved to $3.5 million compared to $0.2 million in the year-ago quarter and has continued to increase sequentially.

Gaia generated cash flows from operations in excess of cash used in investing activities of $1.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2020, an improvement of $2.0 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. This marks the final milestone in Gaia’s transition to positive earnings and cash flows, with a $3.9 million increase in Gaia’s cash balance compared to September 30, 2020. Gaia’s cash balance was $12.6 million as of December 31, 2020.

2020 Financial Results

Revenues in 2020 increased 24% to $66.8 million from $54.0 million in 2019. This was primarily due to growth in paying members and an increase in average revenue per member.

Gross profit in 2020 increased 24% to $58.2 million compared to $46.9 million in 2019. Gross margin improved to 87.1% versus 86.8% primarily due to increased revenues.

Total operating expenses in 2020 were $62.8 million or 94% of revenues compared to $64.1 million or 119% of revenues in 2019, which was an improvement in both absolute dollars and as a percentage of revenues. Customer acquisition costs as a percentage of revenue decreased to 47% in 2020 from 56% in 2019.

Net income in 2020 was $0.5 million, or $0.03 per share, compared to a net loss of $18.2 million, or $(1.00) per share, in 2019.

EBITDA improved $15 million in 2020 to $7.4 million from $(7.6) million in 2019, an almost 200% improvement.

Cash generated from operations was $11.7 million in 2020 compared to cash used in operations of $2.6 million in 2019, an improvement of $14.3 million.

Conference Call

The company will hold a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results.

Date: Monday, March 1, 2021
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (2:30 p.m. Mountain time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-866-548-4713
International dial-in number: 1-323-794-2093
Conference ID: 1665604

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via ir.gaia.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through March 15, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 1665604

About Gaia

Gaia is a global video streaming service and community that provides curated conscious media in four primary channels—Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga—to its subscribers in 185 countries with approximately 8,000 titles. Over 85% of its library is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 80% of the views are generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements relating to matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “expect,” “believe,” “will,” or comparable terminology or by discussions of strategy. While Gaia believes its assumptions and expectations underlying forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not be materially different. Risks and uncertainties that could cause materially different results include, among others, operating losses, general economic conditions, competition, changing consumer preferences, acquisitions, new initiatives we undertake, costs of acquiring new subscribers, subscriber retention rates, and other risks and uncertainties included in Gaia’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Gaia assumes no duty to update any forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Paul Tarell
Gaia, Inc.
(303) 222-3330
Paul.Tarell@gaia.com

Cody Slach
Gateway Investor Relations
(949) 574-3860
GAIA@gatewayir.com

 
GAIA, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
 
    For the Three Months Ended
December 31,		     For the Year Ended
December 31,		  
(in thousands, except per share data)   2020     2019     2020     2019  
             
    (unaudited)        
Revenues, net   $ 18,626     $ 14,688     $ 66,827     $ 53,979  
Cost of revenues     2,403       1,925       8,651       7,111  
Gross profit     16,223       12,763       58,176       46,868  
Gross profit margin     87.1 %     86.9 %     87.1 %     86.8 %
Expenses:                                
Selling and operating     14,583       14,078       56,937       58,292  
Corporate, general and administration     1,151       1,254       5,867       5,780  
Total operating expenses     15,734       15,332       62,804       64,072  
Income (loss) from operations     489       (2,569 )     (4,628 )     (17,204 )
Interest and other income (expense), net     (68 )     (243 )     5,327       (643 )
Income (loss) before income taxes     421       (2,812 )     699       (17,847 )
Provision for income taxes     111             180       45  
Income (loss) from continuing operations     310       (2,812 )     519       (17,892 )
Loss from discontinued operations                       (258 )
Net income (loss)   $ 310     $ (2,812 )   $ 519     $ (18,150 )
                                 
Earnings per share:                                
Basic:                                
Continuing operations   $ 0.02     $ (0.15 )   $ 0.03     $ (0.99 )
Discontinued operations                       (0.01 )
Basic net income (loss) per share   $ 0.02     $ (0.15 )   $ 0.03     $ (1.00 )
Diluted:                                
Continuing operations   $ 0.02     $ (0.15 )   $ 0.03     $ (0.99 )
Discontinued operations                       (0.01 )
Diluted net income (loss) per share   $ 0.02     $ (0.15 )   $ 0.03     $ (1.00 )
Weighted-average shares outstanding:                                
Basic     19,183       18,402       18,921       18,160  
Diluted     19,603       18,402       19,305       18,160  
                                 
EBITDA*   $ 3,505     $ 177     $ 7,414     $ (7,609 )

* See definition and reconciliation below.

 
GAIA, INC.
Summary of Cash Flows
 
    For the Three Months Ended
December 31,		     For the Year Ended
December 31,		  
(in thousands)   2020     2019     2020     2019  
             
    (unaudited)        
Net cash provided by (used in):                                
Operating activities - continuing operations   $ 4,453     $ 3,346     $ 11,650     $ (2,650 )
Operating activities - discontinued operations                       76  
Operating activities     4,453       3,346       11,650       (2,574 )
Investing activities     (2,957 )     (3,786 )     (176 )     (20,275 )
Financing activities     2,388       287       (10,363 )     4,379  
Net change in cash   $ 3,884     $ (153 )   $ 1,111     $ (18,470 )

Reconciliation of Income (loss) from Continuing Operations to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

    For the Three Months Ended
December 31,		     For the Year Ended
December 31,		  
(in thousands)   2020     2019     2020     2019  
             
    (unaudited)        
Income (loss) from continuing operations   $ 310     $ (2,812 )   $ 519     $ (17,892 )
Interest expense, net     68       243       798       643  
Provision for income taxes     111             180       45  
Gain on sale of real estate                 (6,125 )      
Depreciation and amortization expense     3,016       2,746       12,042       9,595  
EBITDA     3,505       177       7,414       (7,609 )
Share-based compensation expense     474       215       2,338       1,812  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 3,979     $ 392     $ 9,752     $ (5,797 )

EBITDA represents income (loss) from continuing activities before interest expense, provision for income taxes, other income, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted to remove share-based compensation expense. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent net income, as that term is defined under GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) as an indicator of our operating performance.

Additionally, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not intended to be measures of free cash flow available for management or discretionary use as such measures do not consider certain cash requirements such as capital expenditures, tax payments and debt service requirements. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented herein are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures.

 
GAIA, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
 
    December 31,     December 31,  
(in thousands, except share and per share data)   2020     2019  
                 
ASSETS                
Current assets:                
Cash   $ 12,605     $ 11,494  
Accounts receivable     2,024       2,310  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     1,746       2,443  
Total current assets     16,375       16,247  
Media library, software and equipment, net     39,231       36,921  
Right-of-use lease asset, net     8,622        
Investment, real estate and other assets     28,500       35,715  
Goodwill     17,289       17,289  
Total assets   $ 110,017     $ 106,172  
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities   $ 8,947     $ 10,594  
Deferred revenue     12,376       8,025  
Total current liabilities     21,323       18,619  
Long-term mortgage, net     6,250       18,433  
Long-term lease liability     7,952        
Deferred taxes     257       206  
Total liabilities     35,782       37,258  
Total equity     74,235       68,914  
Total liabilities and equity   $ 110,017     $ 106,172  

 


