MasterCraft to Participate in Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference

/EIN News/ -- VONORE, Tenn., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) (the “Company”) today announced that Fred Brightbill, MasterCraft's Chief Executive Officer, Tim Oxley, Chief Financial Officer, and George Steinbarger, Chief Revenue Officer, will present at the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference, presented virtually, on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 7:30 a.m. EST.

A live audio webcast of the conference presentation will be available on MasterCraft’s website at http://investors.mastercraft.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events. The archived webcast will remain posted on the Company's investor relations website for 30 days.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.
Headquartered in Vonore, Tenn., MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational powerboats through its four brands, MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest and Aviara. Through these four brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in three of the fastest growing segments of the powerboat industry – performance sport boats, outboard saltwater fishing and pontoon boats – while entering the large, growing luxury day boat segment. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and its four brands, visit: investors.mastercraft.comwww.MasterCraft.com, www.NauticStarBoats.com, www.CrestPontoonBoats.com, and www.AviaraBoats.com.

Investor Contact:
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.
George Steinbarger
Chief Revenue Officer
Email: investorrelations@mastercraft.com


