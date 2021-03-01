Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
SP Plus Corporation Selected to Provide Parking & Shuttle Operations at St. Louis Lambert International Airport

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Corporation (SP+), (Nasdaq: SP), a leading provider of technology-driven mobility solutions for aviation, commercial, hospitality and institutional clients throughout North America, today announced its selection to provide parking management and shuttle operations at St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL) in Missouri.    

SP+ took over the airport’s parking operations on March 1, 2021, for more than 9,000 available spaces within two parking garages and five surface lots at STL.

“STL selected SP+ to bring their wide-range of mobility and transportation expertise and new technology to this airport,” said Robert Salarano, STL’s Property Division Manager. “We believe this will ensure that we are offering a seamless experience and convenience for our travelers as we prepare for an increase in airport traffic.”

In addition to parking, SP+ now operates the airport’s shuttle services to safely transport passengers across the STL campus.

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to introduce state-of-the-art parking, mobility, transportation and technology solutions to the STL team to help them give passengers superior customer service and an enhanced and safe travel experience from the time they arrive at the airport to when they depart from the parking lot,” added Jason Finch, Senior Vice President, West Airports at SP+.

SP+ facilitates the efficient movement of people, vehicles and personal belongings with the goal of enhancing the consumer experience while improving bottom line results for our clients. The Company provides professional parking management, ground transportation, remote baggage check-in and handling, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and other technology-driven mobility solutions to aviation, commercial, hospitality, healthcare and government clients across North America. For more information, visit www.spplus.com.

CONTACT: Jill Nagel
Senior Communications Manager
jnagel@spplus.com, 312-274-2102




