Amedisys to Present at Two Virtual Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- BATON ROUGE, La., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED), one of America's leading home health, hospice and personal care companies, today announced that Paul B. Kusserow, Chief Executive Officer, will present at both the 42nd Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference and the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference.

The presentation at Raymond James on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 will begin at 9:10 a.m. Eastern time. The presentation at Barclays on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 will begin at 9:45 a.m. Eastern time. To access a live webcast of the Amedisys presentations, please log on through our website at http://investors.amedisys.com.

About Amedisys:

Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home Company delivering personalized home health, hospice and personal care. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 2,900 hospitals and 78,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With approximately 21,000 employees in 514 care centers within 39 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 418,000 patients and clients in need every year. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.

Contact:
Amedisys, Inc.
Investor Relations
855.259.2046
IR@amedisys.com


