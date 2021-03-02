Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Owner-Occupied and Contractor Owner-Occupied Application

Do you own a home or are you a contractor who builds them? You may be eligible for a reduction in property taxes! Learn more about the Certificate of Owner-Occupied and Contractor Owner-Occupied Dwelling forms below. Forms are accepted from November 1 to March 15. 

Property Owner

As a designated homeowner, your property may be eligible for a reduced levy on school general fund taxes, also known as a form of property tax. The following single family dwellings are eligible properties:

  • House
  • Condominium 
  • Townhouse
  • Duplex
  • Triplex
  • Fourplex
  • Manufactured
  • Mobile Home

Be sure to fill out your Certificate of Owner-Occupied Dwelling by March 15 to be eligible. 

 

 

Contractor 

Are you a contractor who owns up to four single family dwellings? You may be eligible for a reduced levy for school general fund taxes. The following single family dwellings are eligible properties: 

  • House
  • Condominium 
  • Townhouse
  • Duplex
  • Triplex
  • Fourplex
  • Manufactured
  • Mobile Home

Note: No dwelling may be classified as an owner-occupied single family dwelling for more than two consecutive years and may not include your personal residence. 

Be sure to fill out your Certificate of Contractor Owner-Occupied Dwelling by March 15 to be eligible.

 

 

How to Submit an eForm

Did you know the Department of Revenue has eForms available? Completing your selected eForm just got easier with a click of a button. To submit an eForm online, simply fill out the designated information highlighted in the link, click "Submit and Sign." The form is submitted to the county Director of Equalization where the property is located. 

