Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 762 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,723 in the last 365 days.

Vor Biopharma Announces Participation at Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Biopharma (Nasdaq: VOR), a cell therapy company pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies combined with targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company will be participating in the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference, which will take place virtually on March 1-4, 2021. Robert Ang, MBBS, MBA, Vor’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and Nathan Jorgensen, PhD, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. E.T.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma is a cell therapy company that aims to transform the lives of cancer patients by pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies to create next-generation, treatment-resistant transplants that unlock the potential of targeted therapies. By removing biologically redundant proteins from eHSCs, we design these cells and their progeny to be treatment-resistant to complementary targeted therapies, thereby enabling these therapies to selectively destroy cancerous cells while sparing healthy cells.

Contacts:

Investor:
Constantine Davides, CFA
Westwicke
+1 339-970-2846
constantine.davides@westwicke.com

Media:
Mary Carmichael
Ten Bridge Communications
+1 617-413-3543
mary@tenbridgecommunications.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Vor Biopharma Announces Participation at Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.