Jamieson Vitamins Launches Limited Edition Wellness Boxes

Partnering with Canadian wellness brands, three custom boxes will be available for purchase by donation starting March 1st

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamieson Vitamins, voted Canada’s most trusted brand of vitamins and supplements, has teamed up with select brands and influencers across the country to bring Canadians three custom-curated Wellness Boxes, focusing on parenting, fitness and on-the-go lifestyle. While each box is valued at over $200, they will be available for a minimum donation of $30, with 100% of proceeds going to Food Banks Canada .



“With this initiative, we wanted to emphasize the importance of not only immune health but how it ties into overall wellness,” said Corrine Chan, Campaign Manager of Jamieson Vitamins. “We’re so excited to be working alongside the incredible Canadian brands that are featured in these boxes and have hand-picked different wellness-related items from each. Our hope is that these Wellness Boxes will allow people to prioritize self-care while also incorporating supplements in their daily routines.”

After releasing the Parenting Wellness Box on March 1, all of the boxes were sold out within one hour. The next launch, the Lifestyle Wellness Box, will be released on March 8th and the Fitness Wellness Box on March 15th. The boxes will be available to order in limited quantities at www.jamiesonwellnessbox.com. Each will include a variety of wellness products from bath soaks and essential oils, to skincare and specialized tea. Additionally, every box will include a selection of immune-supporting Jamieson supplements, including Jamieson Vitamin C and Vitamin D.

Brands Included In The Jamieson Wellness Boxes:

About Jamieson Vitamins

Jamieson is Canada’s #1 brand of vitamins, manufactured by Jamieson Laboratories. Established in 1922, Jamieson Laboratories is Canada’s largest manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of advanced natural-health products and a world-leading innovator of proprietary formulas. With corporate offices in Toronto, Jamieson exports products to more than 40 countries worldwide. Jamieson Laboratories is a division of Jamieson Wellness Inc.

