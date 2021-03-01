Smith & Associates Real Estate Launch Philanthropic Foundation

The Smith & Associates Real Estate Foundation Establishes Giving Arm for the Company

/EIN News/ -- Tampa, FL, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since its inception over fifty years ago, Smith & Associates Real Estate has been committed to its mission of positively impacting the community. With a distinguished reputation for being a good community citizen, the organization is excited to announce the launch of the Smith & Associates Real Estate Foundation. The organization presented an initial funding check to the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay in the amount of $100,000. The foundation is established through the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay, which helps with administration and grant-making.

The Smith & Associates Real Estate Foundation enhances Smith's community efforts further by formalizing its dedication to contributing to non-profits and creates a seamless approach for employee and organizational participation in philanthropic causes important to their giving objectives.

"Our success is measured not just by sales growth and volume but also in how we can contribute to making Tampa Bay, our home, a better place to live and grow. We regularly recognize our staff for their sales achievements and also for their philanthropic output, demonstrating the value we place on a holistic approach to doing business. The establishment of the Smith & Associates Real Estate Foundation ensures that our legacy of giving continues," says Bob Glaser, President & CEO, Smith & Associates Real Estate.

Through the foundation, a proportion of Smith's profits will be given back to the community. Smith employees will have the ability to seek corporate matches and/or sponsorships and bring a greater level of involvement to causes and organizations that are meaningful to them. The check was presented to the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay to launch the foundation on the terrace of their Beach Drive office.

For more information on the Smith & Association Foundation, visit their page at SmithCommunityFoundation.com. For more information on the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay visit, https://cftampabay.org/. Photos and Videos of the check presentation, are available by clicking here.

About Smith & Associates Real Estate

Founded in 1969, Smith & Associates Real Estate is Tampa Bay's largest independent and locally-owned real estate brokerage, with a commitment to exceptional service and superior market knowledge. Deeply embedded in the community and comprised of six strategically located offices in the Tampa Bay area, 280 associates, an annual sales volume of $1.6 billion, and over 2,400 transactions a year. Smith & Associates Real Estate is the number one luxury brokerage firm of $1M + residences with 15.4% of the market share and an average price of $1.87M* (*average of luxury transactions as of December 31, 2020). The company completes a transaction every other day and is a nationally recognized leader in the Real Estate industry. For more information on Smith & Associates Real Estate, please visit smithandassociates.com.

Community Foundation of Tampa Bay

The Community Foundation of Tampa Bay connects donors, nonprofits, community and business leaders, professional advisors, volunteers, and residents to make the maximum positive impact in the Tampa Bay region. For 30 years, the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay has been dedicated to making giving easy and meaningful for donors as a way to strengthen nonprofit organizations and build a better, more vibrant community.





