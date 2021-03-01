PayScale and Payfactors Join Forces to Create Compensation Technology and Data Powerhouse

As compensation grows in relevance and focus for the boardroom, PayScale and Payfactors come together to provide expanded software, services, and data for the market.

Amplified by the rapid shift to remote and hybrid work, coupled with an increased focus on social justice, companies seek guidance to inform data-driven decisions and policies.





Working together creates a larger footprint for the company overnight, providing more resources to focus on innovation at scale, better serve customers’ needs, and bring together best practices, products, and services from decades of leadership in providing compensation products.



/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today PayScale, the industry leader in compensation data and technology, and Payfactors, a leading compensation data management company with deep industry expertise, announced that they have merged. Together, the combined company will become one of the largest providers of its kind in North America to help job seekers, employees and businesses get pay right.

“Compensation and pay equity strategies are shifting even further on to the C-Suite agenda given the accelerated shift to remote and hybrid work and the overwhelming importance of the social justice movement,” said Scott Torrey, CEO, PayScale. “Together, the PayScale leadership team’s experience running SaaS businesses at scale combined with Payfactors’ deep compensation expertise creates the optimal set of capabilities to offer faster paced innovation to get pay right today and in the future for even the largest of organizations.”

Both companies have built deep relationships with organizations and individuals by helping people navigate the increasingly complex compensation landscape. The addition of Payfactors will make it possible to offer customers the most comprehensive set of integrated data, software, services and support available to get compensation right under any market condition.

PayScale CEO Scott Torrey will become CEO of the combined company with Payfactors CEO Jeff Laliberte taking on the role of Chief Strategy Officer and joining the PayScale board.

“We see an obvious and natural fit between Payfactors and PayScale as we are aligned on a clear mission to empower companies to make compensation a strategic imperative and transform the relationship that employers have with their employees,” said Jeff Laliberte, CEO, Payfactors. “Together, we can better serve the needs of our customers by providing the right data, at the right time, within the right context to better inform human capital management decisions. I’m energized and inspired by the importance of this opportunity and for the continuation of our efforts to accelerate the pace of positive change in our shared industry.”

Insight Partners will make a new equity investment into the combined company, rolling 100% of their Payfactors equity and joining Francisco Partners as part of the PayScale investor base. Ryan Hinkle and David Spiro from Insight Partners will join the new organization’s expanded board of directors. Insight Partners is best known for their investments in more than 400 ScaleUp software companies, including Gainsight, Mimecast, Twitter, DocuSign, Smartsheet and Pluralsight. With more than $25 billion in assets under management, Francisco Partners is one of the most active and longstanding investors in the technology industry with a track record of investing in over 300 technology companies.

Combined, the new organization will have more than 10,000 customers, including more than half of Fortune 500 companies, impacting more than 35M employees, with over 100M visitors to the website each year to research and compare average salaries for more than 10,000 jobs.

Over the course of 2021, PayScale plans to integrate and prioritize product offerings with a direct focus on customer needs and success while continuing to grow its market footprint.

"With the importance and broad reaching implications that the compensation and HR industry is driving as both a conduit of culture and as the largest expense on the balance sheet, this partnership seems very natural,” said Megan Surdo, senior director, Compensation, Aimbridge Hospitality. “As a customer, we’re most excited for the expansive access to a robust and larger data set and the exponential growth of the data in Peer. This will help inform strategic decisions of how we pay and amplify our comp philosophy in a positive direction.”

“The market growth and requirements for effective compensation insights requires benchmarks, data and software designed to address corporate and individual needs while addressing the depth of key issues like pay equity that must use jobs, skills and experience in a comprehensive manner,” said Mark Smith, CEO and Chief Research Officer, Ventana Research. “The combination of PayScale and Payfactors’ expertise, customers, data and products puts them in a position to immediately be a leading force in the compensation market.”

About PayScale

As the industry leader in compensation data and technology, PayScale helps organizations #getpayright. PayScale is the only technology solution for managing compensation that provides multiple streams of fresh, transparently curated, and validated salary data. Combined with modeling engines that learn continuously and generate recommendations and insight, PayScale empowers HR to price jobs and adjust compensation to reflect near real-time changes in the market — all on one trusted data platform. With PayScale’s Adaptive Compensation Advantage, teams operate with efficiency, focused on outcomes rather than manual data management. To learn how companies like The Washington Post, Perry Ellis International, United Healthcare and The New York Times rely on PayScale to attract and retain top talent, engage employees and plan their future workforce, visit payscale.com.

About Payfactors

Payfactors is a global leader in compensation technology and data management services. Payfactors provides innovative technology, data, and labor-market insights to help today’s progressive employers establish equitable compensation practices for their ever-changing workforces. Payfactors helps clients optimize compensation spend for winning talent strategies. Payfactors offers data-rich technology, as well as smart analytics and insights into rapidly changing labor markets, to surface issues and provide prescriptive processes and recommendations which collectively give rise to the creation of true compensation strategy. Payfactors was founded in 2013 with one mission to reinvent compensation technology for HR and compensation professionals worldwide.

About Francisco Partners

Francisco Partners is a leading global investment firm that specializes in partnering with technology and technology-enabled businesses. Since its launch over 20 years ago, Francisco Partners has invested in more than 300 technology companies, making it one of the most active and longstanding investors in the technology industry. With more than $25 billion in assets under management, the firm invests in opportunities where its deep sectoral knowledge and operational expertise can help companies realize their full potential. For more information on Francisco Partners, please visit www.franciscopartners.com.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight Partners has invested in more than 400 companies worldwide and has raised through a series of funds more than $30 billion in capital commitments. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on software expertise to foster long-term success. Across its people and its portfolio, Insight encourages a culture around a belief that ScaleUp companies and growth create opportunity for all. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit www.insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.