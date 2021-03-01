Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Proactive news headlines including Aequus Pharmaceuticals, Aurelius Minerals, Orogen Royalties and Mountain Valley MD Holdings

Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

/EIN News/ -- New York, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - First Cobalt Corp (CVE:FCC) (OTCQX:FTSSF) (FRA:18P) completes its Cobalt Camp transaction with Kuya Silver click here

- First Mining Gold Corp (TSE:FF) (OTCQX:FFMGF) (FRA:FMG) strikes deal with Exiro Minerals to option land package near Springpole Gold Project in Ontario click here

- Starton Therapeutics Inc secures licensing deal to develop post-cancer treatment nausea therapy STAR-OLZ in China click here

- Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CVE:AQS) (OTCQB:AQSZF) announces the commercial availability of Evolve preservative-free lubricating eye drops for dry eye care click here

- Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSE:FURY) (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) (FRA:AUN1) says initial drill results show potential to expand the Eau Claire deposit click here

- Orogen Royalties Inc (CVE:OGN) (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) (FRA:5EV)  inks deal to option the Lemon Lake project in British Columbia to Acme Gold click here

- Empress Royalty Corp (CVE:EMPR) (OTCQB:EMPYF) closes in on deal to acquire silver stream on Tahuehueto project in Mexico click here

- ImagineAR Inc (CSE:IP) (OTCQB:IPNFF) partner GSI inks C$380,000 white-label app creation deal with rugby company World Tens Series click here

- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc (CSE:AGN) (OTCQB:AGNPF) (FRA:AGW) contracts Hammersmith Medicines Research for Phase 1 DMT stroke study; adds to leadership click here

- LiteLink Technologies Inc (CSE:LLT) (OTCMKTS:LLNKD) (FRA:C0B0) changes company name to TechX Technologies click here

- Aurelius Minerals Inc (CVE:AUL) (OTCMKTS:AURQF) (FRA:1GA) latest drill assays extend high grade gold zone at Aureus East project, Nova Scotia click here

- Loop Insights Inc (TSXV: MTRX) (OTCQB:RACMF) agrees to license AI technology to PPE producer Maitri Health Technologies in C$2M deal click here

- Benchmark Metals Inc (CVE:BNCH) (OTCQB:CYRTF) identifies over 20 new areas to follow-up at Lawyers after compiling geochemical results click here

- Mountain Valley MD Holdings Inc (CSE:MVMD) (OTCQB:MVMDF) (FRA:20MP) i poised for animal trials on its Ivectosol 1% solution click here

- Aurania Resources Ltd (CVE:ARU) (OTCMKTS:AUIAF) (FRA:20Q)  making good progress with exploration at its flagship Lost Cities-Cutucu project in Ecuador click here

- Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL) completes $30M acquisition of Malta-licensed Lucky Dino Gaming's business assets click here

- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI)says M400 and M4000 Smart Glasses now Microsoft Teams compatible click here

TruTrace Technologies Inc (CSE:TTT) (OTCQB:TTTSF) to bring blockchain-supported standardized protocols to the medical cannabis sector click here

- Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc (CVE:CCW) (OTCMKTS:CCWOF) (FRA:4T9B) announces start of battery recycling tests using proprietary hydrometallurgical Re-2Ox process click here

- TPCO Holding Corp (The Parent Company) (NEO:GRAM.U) (OTCQX:GRAMF) backs JAY-Z's campaign to challenge US cannabis policy through his MONOGRAM brand click here

