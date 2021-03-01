Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Single Snowmobile Accident on Ossipee Lake

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Kenneth St.Pierre 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 March 1, 2021

Freedom, NH – On February 27, at approximately 3:45 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of a single-party snowmobile accident on Ossipee Lake in Freedom. On scene, Conservation Officers along with the Freedom Fire Department found a single male who had been riding the shore line of Ossipee Lake. An investigation revealed that the snowmobile had apparently struck a large snow-covered rock resulting in the snowmobile and operator being ejected approximately 75 feet. The operator, identified as Christopher Baddeley, 48, of Windham NH, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro. Speed and riding conditions seem to be contributing factors. Riders are reminded to pay extra attention in unfamiliar areas and to adjust speed accordingly.

