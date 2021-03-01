Decide Consulting’s David Moise accepted into Forbes Technology Council
David Moise of Decide Consulting is accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.
The Forbes name and brand has stood for business excellence for years. We are proud to have Decide Consulting become a part of that brand.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Moise, President of Decide Consulting, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.
— David Moise
Moise was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
“We are honored to welcome David into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”
As an accepted member of the Council, David has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. David will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, Moise will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.
“The Forbes name and brand has stood for business excellence for years. We are proud to have Decide Consulting become a part of that brand.” Said David Moise, president of Decide Consulting. “In the short time we have been a Forbes Technology Council Member, we have seen am impact in our company. Technology will continue to impact and push businesses forward. The community within the Forbes Technology Council has incredible insight on how to harness technology as opposed to witnessing your competitors harness it instead.”
ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.
For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.
ABOUT DECIDE CONSULTING
Founded and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Decide Consulting has been providing IT staffing and other consulting services to Houston companies since 2002. The company’s team of professionals helps organizations to drive results through a variety of services including IT Staffing, Project Management Staffing, Development Staffing, Cyber Security Recruiting, Factional CIO services, and Software Development. For more information visit Decide Consulting.
David Moise
Decide Consulting
+1 2814135152
dmoise@decideconsulting.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn