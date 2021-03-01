Smart ERP Solutions Earns Service Expertise Validation for Oracle HCM Global Human Resources Cloud North America
Oracle partners that earn Expertise are among the industry's most elite solution providers who stand out from the rest.PLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart ERP Solutions, Inc. (SmartERP) announced today that they have earned Service Expertise Validation for Oracle HCM Global Human Resources Cloud. Meeting the Expertise requirements recognizes SmartERP as having proficiency in implementing Oracle HCM Global Human Resources Cloud within the North America region. SmartERP's Expertise can be found on the Oracle Partner Finder website.
Oracle partners, such as SmartERP that earn Expertise, are among the industry's most elite solution providers who stand out from the rest. Oracle customers can quickly identify partners that showcase their capabilities in a focused area with the right skills and experience to meet their needs.
Partners achieve track-specific Expertise by meeting targeted qualifiers that align to their business types whether they build on, sell, or provide services for Oracle technology. These qualifiers may consist of professional certifications, customer successes in specific geographic regions, and more.
"The SmartERP team's contribution, hard work, and commitment to our clients have made this distinction possible. This recognition from Oracle is a testament to how we continue to strive to enable increased productivity, cost reductions, and maximize our client's return on their investment," said Doris Wong, CEO, Smart ERP Solutions. "We are excited to have a key focus on SaaS/Cloud capabilities in conjunction with this significant Expertise distinction from Oracle."
In addition to their earned Expertise from Oracle for North America, SmartERP has proven multi-pillar ERP, EPM, and SCM implementation, integration, and support services capabilities, including NetSuite. SmartERP also provides SaaS offerings and application extensions that augment Oracle Cloud applications and Business Processes. SmartERP's application extensions include; Smart Employee Onboarding, Smart Tax integration with Avalara, Smart Segregation of Duties (SoD), and Smart E-Verify, which has also achieved Oracle Validated Integration with Human Capital Management (HCM).
About Smart ERP Solutions
Founded in 2005 by former Peoplesoft and Oracle executives, Smart ERP Solutions, Inc. is a unique organization in the Enterprise Business Applications space providing innovative, cost-effective, and configurable solutions and services that efficiently extend the capabilities of ERP/HCM systems to meet specific business process needs. SmartERP has over 350 employees with headquarters in Pleasanton, California, and offices in Milwaukee, Atlanta, Toronto, Texas, Dubai, Hyderabad, and Bangalore. SmartERP enables clients to seamlessly integrate their people, processes, applications, and data, across an enterprise, enabling the organization to streamline its operations and support business growth. SmartERP has strong technology capabilities across all Oracle platforms and services, including deep integration technologies to connect on-premise and Cloud applications with Oracle Cloud, data discovery, and visualization with collaborative Analytics and Database Technology platforms. SmartERP brings specialized on-premise and SaaS skills across each Oracle platform and can help with on-premise to Oracle Cloud application and infrastructure migrations.
Dave Reik
Smart ERP Solutions
9257083222 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn