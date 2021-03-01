Creative Industry Veteran Fred Aguirre Joins TAG Collective As Creative Director

TAG Collective Fred Aguirre Named Creative Director of TAG Collective

The NY-based creative zenith has most recently worked on two upcoming books for photo industry icon Freddie Lieba and with luxury brands

NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TAG Collective today announced the addition of creative industry veteran Fred Aguirre to their team as the agency’s full-time Creative Director. The multitalented expert has most recently been working on two upcoming books with photo industry icon Freddie Leiba, as well as overseeing the design of COVID-ready spaces for several top-tier luxury brands.

Aguirre will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day creative campaigns for TAG Collective, including assisting with advertising concepts, activation concepts and overall creative direction. He’ll also be helping to bring experiences with his arsenal of celebrities and luxe brands to TAG Collective’s clientele.

Aguirre has been involved with developing advertising campaigns, concepts, floor plans and more for luxury brands including L’oreal, Avon, Edward Bess, House of Fuff, BVLGARI, Victoria’s Secret, Nordstrom, Reem Acra, Badgley Mischka and editorial photo shoots for Elle, InStyle, The New Yorker, Rolling Stone, Vogue Paris, Vogue Arabia, Vogue India, The New York Times, O Magazine, Billboard, Vanity Fair, Tatler, Time Magazine among many others. He has also worked with countless personalities including the likes of Julianne Moore, Sarah Jessica Parker, Charlize Theron, Sandra Bullock, Jennifer Connelly, Salma Hayek, Halle Berry, Elizabeth Hurley, Keith Richards, Beyonce, Jennifer Aniston, Christina Aguilera, Drew Barrymore, Kate Hudson, Heidi Klum, Janet Jackson, Eva Mendes, Cate Blanchett, Iman, Oprah, U2 and more. Rounding out his diverse experience, Aguirre has worked with notable photographers such as Ruven Afanador, Gilles Bensimon, Diego Uchitel, Marc Baptiste and Alexi Lubomirski.

On joining TAG Collective, Fred Aguirre said “Your work should be conceived with a fire in your soul & executed with a clinical coolness. I look forward to bringing that excitement and spark to TAG Collective’s campaigns and clients.”

Said Founding Partner and Co-Creator Marilyn Lopez, “Creativity is the lifeblood of an agency, and I have had the opportunity to work with Fred on several campaigns over the years. The zeal and edge he brings to campaigns is exactly the pizazz brands need to resonate with audiences as their mindsets are shifting.”

Added Founding Partner and Co-Creator Daniel Chartock, “Originality, creativity and divergent thinking is one of the most important things they get by working with TAG Collective. With the addition of Fred Aguirre to oversee all creative direction, we bring in a fresh set of eyes steeped in the luxe and up-and-coming worlds to bring clients and future clients the edge they need to succeed.”

Aguirre starts full-time with the firm on March 1, 2021.

About TAG Collective (https://tagcollective.com)

At TAG Collective, we power brands that change the world. Our DNA and passion are our clients’ brands. We love BIG ideas and the passion that drives them, being the catalyst of their realities. We dream BIG, create BIG, and deliver purposeful campaigns to brands whether you’re a team of one, or one million. Founded by Marilyn Lopez and Daniel Chartock, the firm focuses on helping clients break through the noise with StoryScaling™. StoryScaling™ leverages our team’s insights, experience, and creativity to develop and deliver strategies and solutions that span new media, digital media, and traditional media. We focus on the why. Why your customers should choose you, why we will say what we say, and why your message will transcend platforms and audiences.

