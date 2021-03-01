Thomas Harpula Donating Free Bidets to Residents of Southern Ontario

Harpula hopes to support those who are unable to afford toilet paper as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

HAMILTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thomas Harpula is pleased to announce he is donating 150 free bidets to residents in need across Southern Ontario.Thomas Harpula is an energetic and passionate entrepreneur from Hamilton, Ontario. Having been the mastermind behind numerous initiatives, app developments, and startups, Harpula is revered in his community for his generosity, creative mind, and unprecedented drive to go above and beyond in all he does.In his most recent news, Harpula is giving away 150 bidets to residents of Southern Ontario who are struggling to make ends meet – a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Harpula is offering one bidet per household, at no cost, with plans to order more to further support additional families and individuals.“When I heard people were using newspapers as toilet paper, I knew I had to do something,” says Harpula. “I started by taking my last $1,000 and ordered 50 bidets from Alibaba for $20 each. I went door-to-door giving them out for free and asking for donations so I could order more. I was able to find homes for all 50 bidets and raised enough money to purchase an additional 150. I hope I can support those in need and will even drive them out immediately when requested.”To generate additional funds and purchase further bidets, Harpula is hosting an online fundraiser support the local communities of Hamilton, GTA, Niagara Falls, London, and Guelph, just to name a few.For more information about Harpula’s fundraiser and initiative, please visit https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1307472269634145&id=72615456 or call 289-808-4992.About Thomas HarpulaThomas Harpula is an innovative entrepreneur from Hamilton, Ontario. The brainchild of numerous apps, businesses, and inspirational ideas, Harpula’s goal is to change the world through building community connections and supporting those in need.