Networking Group CEO Discusses Strategies for Business Success During Pandemic
LeTip CEO and Owner Kim Marie Branch-Pettid shares stories and insights on recent episode of BizZne$$ BuzZ and BizZne$$ Watch
The power of relationships is at the center of LeTip membership and business growth, especially as we continue to navigate our current business climate.”COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a special BizZne$$ BuzZ and BizZne$$ Watch episode titled “State of the Union: B2B – Where We Are” that aired February 24, 2021, host Frank Helring spoke with small business expert Kim Marie Branch-Pettid about how small businesses have been working together to create mutual success during the coronavirus pandemic.
— Kim Marie Branch-Pettid, CEO, LeTip
Kim Marie Branch-Pettid draws her small business expertise from her 30 years in banking and now as CEO and Owner of LeTip, the world’s largest privately-owned professional business leads organization with more than 220 chapters across the country. LeTip is structured to help small businesses reach their growth goals through meaningful relationship-building and leads sharing.
Speaking with host Frank Helring during the latest BizZne$$ BuzZ and BizZne$$ Watch episode, Branch-Pettid discussed several ways that she is seeing small business owners find success during the coronavirus pandemic.
“The power of relationships is at the center of LeTip membership and business growth, especially as we continue to navigate our current business climate,” said Branch-Pettid. “Many LeTip members have been able to weather the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic by relying on the relationships that they’ve built, as we’re all here to support each other.”
She goes on to explain how some businesses leverage their LeTip chapter membership as the marketing arm of their business. Businesses have been able to save money while still marketing their businesses through the power of the relationships they have built.
“Instead of hiring a single salesperson or contracting with a leads generator, many of our chapter members look at their LeTip chapter members as their marketing arm. Everyone in a chapter learns about each of the business members so that they can effectively share leads with those in their outside networks,” added Branch-Pettid.
Host Frank Helring related Branch-Pettid’s collaborative business strategies to how small businesses can build themselves back up as we inch closer to the end of the coronavirus pandemic.
“There are three ‘Rs’ for small businesses at this time: recover, rejuvenate, and return to profitability. We have to find a way to return to small business as it was pre-pandemic, and the LeTip model of collaboration seems to be the ideal way to start on this path,” said Helring.
Listeners can hear the full conversation for the BizZne$$ BuzZ and BizZne$$ episode with Kim Marie Branch-Pettid’s “State of the Union: B2B – Where We Are” at https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/128749/state-of-the-union-b2b-where-are-we.
