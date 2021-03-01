Pulse Fitness opens outdoor space to help North Shore residents stay healthy during COVID-19 pandemic
In response to concern from health experts about gyms being inaccessible during the COVID-19 pandemic , Pulse Fitness has created a new outdoor workout space .
During the first week of classes in the new outdoor space, many more visitors showed up than expected. “They all had smiles on their faces. They were really excited,” reports Coach Bobby Boychev.”HIGHLAND PARK, IL, US, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pulse Fitness in Highland Park just opened an enclosed outdoor workout space to help Chicago’s North Shore residents stay healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Illinois state restrictions during the pandemic have posed a real challenge to both stressed out citizens and private gyms trying to stay open during this unusual time. Medical experts in Illinois have expressed concern for how the closure of fitness centers could hurt the overall health of the population further, since regular exercise plays a vital role in immunity and mental health.
— Coach Bobby Boychev
Studies have shown that good air circulation, social distancing, and masks are most beneficial in preventing spread of COVID-19, and Pulse HP’s new cavernous space in a sheltered outdoor facility allows visitors to take classes and work with a variety of equipment while standing six feet apart. In addition, Pulse Fitness has partnered with national fitness equipment manufacturer MAXPRO to spread awareness about MAXPRO’s lightweight, portable fitness equipment, which presents a perfect solution for those needing to workout in an adapted space or at home.
MAXPRO sells a fitness system based on resistance cables that weighs less than 10 pounds, takes up minimal space, and provides a full-body cardio and resistance workout. Over the weekend of February 20-21, a video of Pulse Fitness co-owner and founder Patrick Murphy working out on the equipment scored over 100,000 views on YouTube, a reflection of how fitness concerns are affecting many Internet users. Murphy and Pulse Fitness HP will hold a special event to promote the MAXPRO workout device on Monday, March 1 at the Highland Park gym.
Gym equipment sales have soared during the pandemic as team sports and indoor exercise options have become more difficult. Yet for many gym-goers, nothing matches the motivation of working out alongside peers at the direction of an instructor or personal trainer. During the first week of classes in the Highland Park fitness center’s new outdoor space, many more visitors showed up than the staff had expected, reports boxing coach Bobby Boychev. And despite the fact that it was one of the coldest, snowiest weeks in recent Chicago history, “They all had smiles on their faces. They were really excited.”
Throughout the past tumultuous year, Pulse Fitness HP co-owner and founder Patrick Murphy has focused on relentlessly innovating in order to keep his customers safe and happy. The former military paratrooper and professional MMA fighter has prevailed, boosted by his gym’s reputation as one of the North Shore’s premier boutique fitness centers offering personalized training and instruction.
ABOUT PULSE FITNESS HP: Pulse Fitness HP is located in Highland Park, Illinois. Since opening in 20XX, it has served residents throughout Chicago’s North Shore suburbs with world-class professional coaches and comprehensive workout programs that blend science, intensity, fun and variety that take personal fitness to the next level.
PULSE FITNESS
1892 1st Street
Highland Park, IL 60035
Mike Mayer
Main Event Digital, LLC
+1 773-405-3635
email us here