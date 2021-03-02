Deep River Books Renews for 3rd Year With FrontGate Media to Train Authors in PR, Social & Digital Marketing
I am excited by Deep River Books’ talented writers and the diversity of their books. We look forward to these sessions that help the authors while raising the tide for the whole publishing group.”ORANGE COUNTY, CA, USA, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DEEP RIVER BOOKS has extended the agreement with FRONTGATE MEDIA, one of the world’s leading Faith and Family marketing agencies, to assist their authors with Coaching and Consulting for PR, Social and Digital Marketing.
Now in their 3rd year together, this year-long contract extension with FrontGate provides Deep River Books with two individual coaching sessions for each author and a quarterly group webinar to train authors how to market their books and build their career as an author. Deep River Books has signed a wide variety of writers, so these coaching sessions allow FrontGate to give exclusive and focused plans and input to meet each individual author’s needs and questions.
The quarterly webinar conferences for the entire Deep River Books imprint are 45-minutes in length and allow for visuals, screen shares, and demonstrations in each area of discussion. This content is also available for authors who may have been interested in participating but were unable to attend the live conferences.
Topics covered include PR and social media strategy, content development, author events, audience engagement, plan execution, and results analysis.
The sessions have drawn high praise from Deep River Books:
"We are so happy to be renewing our partnership with FrontGate Media," stated Andy Carmichael, Publisher at Deep River Books. "Their professionalism and PR services have exceeded our authors' expectations. We are already seeing residual successes from their social media coaching and webinars. It's clear our authors are reaching a broader audience."
"FrontGate has been very helpful with my Facebook and Instagram. I really appreciated their knowledge and patience." added Danielle Shryock, author of “Unspoken Love.”
"My meeting with my FrontGate PR coach was excellent. She really helped me plan my author events. She had many great suggestions. I incorporated all her ideas into my launch plans." shared Kaitlin Covel, author of “Atoning for Ashes.”
“Authors must develop and build their own audience through lead generation and relationship building using social media and digital communications. We love to empower authors to take control of the communications process, bonding with their readers,” shares Scott A. Shuford, Chief Engagement Officer of FrontGate Media. “I am excited by Deep River Books’ talented writers and the diversity of their books. We look forward to these custom sessions that help the authors while raising the tide for the whole publishing group.”
FrontGate Media is a one-stop marketing shop for publishers and authors who desire to reach the Faith & Family audience, with a 20-year history of working with every major Christian publisher and most of the developing publishers as well as serving the Evangelical Christian Publishers Association’s (ECPA) past events: the PUBu Marketing Conference, The Christy Awards, and the Writers’ Conference. FrontGate hosts the official archive of ECPA’s Rush To Press news at https://www.FrontGateMedia.com/category/ecpa.
Deep River Books has become a leader in innovative publishing solutions for authors, with several books on various best-seller lists. Their unique mentoring approach to full-service partnership publishing has set a standard for excellence in both production, marketing, and sales. http://DeepRiverBooks.com
Award-winning FrontGate Media is the leading marketing agency and media group specializing in the faith and family audience. With a 20-year track record of success, the firm serves as “Your Gateway to the Christian Audience.” FrontGate’s full-service agency and media group has been trusted with over 5,000 campaigns, providing Faith-based market Strategy Development, Public Relations, Social Media & Marketing, and Media Buying. FrontGate’s own Digital Network also provides reach to 10 Million UMV, 20 Million Email Subscribers, and Millions more Social Followers each month. Founded in 2001, FrontGate has repeatedly been honored in the Internet Advertising Competition and the WebAwards. The company plays a key role in the success of for-profit and non-profit organizations seeking faith-based and family-friendly audiences. http://FrontGateMedia.com
