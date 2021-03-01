Contract awarded to Nuclear Fuel Services for uranium purification and conversion

WASHINGTON, D.C. – As part of the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration’s (DOE/NNSA) efforts to modernize capabilities and facilities at the Y-12 National Security Complex (Y-12), on Feb. 26, 2021, DOE/NNSA awarded a $57.5 million Phase 1 contract to Nuclear Fuel Services (NFS) for the design and pilot demonstration of highly enriched uranium (HEU) conversion and purification services.

This contract serves as a bridging strategy to enable Y-12 to develop and implement more modern technologies with improved efficiency and safety to carry out this mission for the long-term. This contract with NFS will result in no reduction in workforce at Y-12.

NNSA is modernizing facilities, equipment, and processes used at Y-12 to recycle and recover HEU, some of which are over 70 years old and in need of replacement, while pursuing this bridging strategy with NFS, ensuring it will continue to meet the needs of the Department of Defense and the Nation.

Pending the results of this Phase 1 contract with NFS, NNSA will determine if a follow-on, Phase 2 contract will be awarded. If Phase 2 is pursued, NFS would provide uranium purification and conversion services to bridge the capability gap until Y-12 implements its new capabilities.

NNSA has maintained close communication with Congress and Tennessee Representative Chuck Fleischmann’s office in the development and execution of this bridging strategy, especially in ensuring that Y-12 will not see a reduction in workforce related to this action.

NNSA remains fully committed to Y-12 as the Nation’s Uranium Center of Excellence, as evidenced by continued increasing investments including this year’s funding of over $2 billion for national security programs on the campus.