Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market Size Worth USD 5.45 Billion by 2027 | Increasing Research and Development Activities and Increasing Prevalence of Cancer are Significant Factors Influencing Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

Key participants in Hematologic Malignancies Testing market include ArcherDx, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Invitae Corporation, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Cancer Genetics Inc., Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, Asuragen, Inc., and Invivoscribe, Inc. among others.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market is forecasted to be worth USD 5.45 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Due to the increasing prevalence of cancer, the market for global Hematologic Malignancies Testing is expected to experience rapid growth over the forecast timeline. Besides, the increasing research and development activities in hematologic malignancies are expected to further fuel the growth of the global Hematologic Malignancies Testing market. Moreover, the rising beneficial reimbursement scenario of Hematologic Malignancies diagnosis is forecasted to augment the market growth shortly.

However, It is expected that high-cost services and the dearth of skilled healthcare professionals are forecasted to hamper the market growth during the forecasted timeframe.

Claim Your FREE Sample Copy with Table of content@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/368

Key Highlights From The Report

In November 2020, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation declared an alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc. In partnership with GSK, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will implement its leading MRD test as a measurement of treatment responsiveness and patient outcomes through its innovative hematology pipeline.

Through the forecast timeframe, the service segment is expected to hold the larger market with a CAGR of 14.7%, due to the rising prevalence of leukemia, myeloma, and lymphoma. Furthermore, the growth of this section is also driven by rising awareness of new methods of diagnosis.

During the forecasted period, the fluorescent in situ hybridization segment is expected to witness substantial growth. Fluorescent in situ hybridization technique is used to classify complex chromosome abnormalities by hybridization fluorescein designed DNA probes to specific chromosomal zones for hematological malignancies.

In the forecast timeframe, the Multiple Myeloma segment is anticipated to expand steadily. Myeloma multiple is not a common disorder but the second most common blood cancer disorder.

It is expected that the hospital sector will lead the market during the forecast period. The main driver of segmental progress is governments' growing concern to enhance medical services with an advanced diagnosis.

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to see the fastest growth over the forecasted period attributable to the surge in healthcare spending, and increasing response to early detection of cancer, and the provision of effective diagnosis in emerging nations.

Key participants include ArcherDx, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Invitae Corporation, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Cancer Genetics Inc., Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, Asuragen, Inc., and Invivoscribe, Inc. among others.

Check Our Prices@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/368

Emergen Research has segmented the global Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market on the basis of product, technology, disease end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Services Kits

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Polymerase Chain Reaction Immunohistochemistry Next-generation sequencing Fluorescence in situ hybridization

Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Multiple myeloma Myelodysplastic syndrome Leukemia Myeloproliferative neoplasms Lymphoma

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Research Institutions Hospitals Specialty Clinics Laboratories



Click to access the Report Study, Read key highlights of the Report and Look at Projected Trends: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hematologic-malignancies-testing-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Take a Look at our Related Reports:

Topical Drug Delivery Market By Product Form (Semi-Solid, Solid Formulations, Transdermal Products, and Liquid Formulations), By Route (Dermal, Ophthalmic, Nasal, Others), By End-Use (Hospitals, Home Healthcare, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Burn Center), and By Regions

Medical Smart Textiles Market By Technology (Textile Sensors, Wearable Technology), By Application (Surgery, Bio-Monitoring, Therapy, and Wellness), By End-use (Hospitals and Clinics, Medical Academic and Research Center), and By Region

Operating Room Management Solutions Market By Solution Type (Data management and communication solutions, Operating room supply management solutions, Anesthesia information management solutions, Operating room scheduling solutions, Performance management solutions), By Mode of Deployment (Ob-premises, Cloud-based), By End-Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory surgical centers), and By Region

Patient Registry Software Market By Delivery, By Database, By Registry Type, By Function, By Software Type (Integrated, Standalone), By End-use (Government & Third-Party Administrators, Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals, Research Centers, Others), and By Region, Forecast to 2027

Ambulatory EHR Market By Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premises), By Practice Size (Solo Practices, Large Practices, Small-medium-sized Practices), By Application, By End-use (Independent Centers, Hospital-owned Ambulatory Centers, Others), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs