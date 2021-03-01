HUMBL, Inc. Announces Binding Term Sheet to Acquire Tickeri, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- San Diego, CA,, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMBL, Inc. (“HUMBL”) (OTCMARKETS: TSNPD) announced today that it has entered into a binding term sheet to acquire Tickeri, Inc. (“Tickeri”) in a debt and stock transaction totaling $20,000,000 (USD). Tickeri is a leading ticketing, live events and box office SaaS platform featuring Latin events and artists throughout the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean corridor.



Founded by Juan Luis Gonzalez and Javier Gonzalez, the company has spent the last decade working with popular artists such as Bad Bunny, J. Balvin, El Alfa, Kany Garcia, Lali, La Gente de Zona, among others; as well as significant brands such as Heineken, Boost Mobile and The Fillmore.

During 2019, Tickeri sold over one million tickets for a total of $30 million in combined online and offline face value ticketing volume. The company has experienced 30% year-over-year transaction volume revenue growth in non-COVID-19 years, since its founding in 2011.

Tickeri is one of the few ticketing companies to focus on the Latin market, with advanced features such as real time reporting, analytics, box office tools, and a digital marketing platform, serving over 5,000 locations and operators in the Americas.

“We believe Tickeri can be a great catalyst for the HUMBL® model of contextual commerce by region. The Latino markets we serve are historically underrepresented in digital commerce, and to combine the Tickeri platform with other core HUMBL functionalities, such as remittances and contactless digital payments, is an exciting opportunity for us to better serve our customer markets together in the future,” said Javier Gonzalez, Co-Founder and CTO of Tickeri, who will be taking on a similar technology role at HUMBL.

HUMBL plans to rapidly integrate key Tickeri features into the HUMBL mobile application and web platform and will keep the Tickeri brand operating in its own capacity within the Latin markets, while utilizing Tickeri’s core technologies to pursue ticketing contracts in other regions.

“We are so excited to bring our love of music, concerts, and events to the HUMBL Familia. Our alignment with HUMBL provides our community with the tools and services they need to seamlessly transition from a cash to digital economy to enjoy their favorite artists. Latin music continues to be a force in pop culture in the United States and globally, and we’re excited to continue aiding it’s expansion alongside HUMBL,” said Juan Luis Gonzalez, Co-Founder and CEO of Tickeri.

“We are thrilled to work together with Tickeri to build a first-class digital ticketing platform for Latin America and other emerging markets, as well as a contactless fan experience inside the HUMBL mobile application,” said Brian Foote, CEO of HUMBL. “We are already in discussions with sports teams, arenas, stadiums, festivals, as well as merchandise and concessions, to service what we expect will be strong post-COVID-19 demand for live events.”

About HUMBL, Inc.

HUMBL is a new, Web 3 platform being developed to seamlessly connect consumers and merchants in the digital economy, across its HUMBL Mobile Applications, HUMBL Marketplace™ and HUMBL Financial™ divisions.

HUMBL Mobile Applications will deliver more seamless global transactions, by integrating multiple currencies, payment methods and financial services into reduced clicks for the customer.

HUMBL Marketplace was developed to connect customers and merchants online, in improved global commerce, deal discovery and blockchain tokenization programs.

HUMBL Financial has developed new software and algorithms for the digital asset trading markets, which are a new global market for blockchain technologies, and will also offer other credit, lending and financial services.

HUMBL Financial products are not available in the United States and other select countries and are not being marketed to United States customers.

Company Website: www.HUMBLpay.com

About Tickeri

Tickeri is a ticketing and SaaS platform that features Latin events and artists within the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean corridor.

Tickeri is one of the only event ticketing companies to focus on the Latin market, offering advanced features such as real time reporting, analytics, box office tools, and a marketing platform with over 5,000 locations and operators.

Company Website: https://www.tickeri.com

Safe Harbor Statement

