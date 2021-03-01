Utah Medical Products, Inc. Terminates its Shareholder Rights Agreement

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- Salt Lake City, UT , March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Utah Medical Products, Inc. (Nasdaq: UTMD) announces that its Board of Directors, acting by unanimous written consent, terminated the Company’s Shareholder Rights Agreement, sometimes referred to as a “poison pill.”  The Rights Agreement with a ten year life was originally approved by a vote of all shareholders at the 1994 Annual Meeting, and then was extended in 2004 and again in 2014 by the board without a shareholder vote. The board elected to terminate the rights agreement in response to changing corporate governance practices and investor input. 

Utah Medical Products, Inc., with particular interest in health care for women and their babies, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of disposable and reusable specialty medical devices recognized by clinicians in over a hundred countries around the world as the standard for obtaining optimal long term outcomes for their patients.  For more information about Utah Medical Products, Inc., visit UTMD’s website athttp://www.utahmed.com.

Contact:  Crystal Rios
(801) 566-1200           


