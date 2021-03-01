Canadian small businesses are much more confident about survival

The number of Canadian SMEs that think they can survive more than two years has more than double since the onset of COVID

The results show that Canadian SMEs (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises) are much more confident than they were at the beginning of the pandemic. In April 2020, 44% of SMEs thought they would be out of business in less than six months and only 20% of SMEs thought they could last more than 2 years.

When SME executives were asked again in the fall, just 1 in 6 now thought they would be out of business in under 6 months(about one-third of the number from the spring). The number that thought they could last more than two years more than doubled and reached a majority by the end of 2020.

This survey was carried out among a representative sample of over 700 Canadian managers and executives at the end of 2020. Unlike other business surveys, the sample is fully random and representative of all Canadian businesses.

