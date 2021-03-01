Sound Royalties Now Offering Catalog Sales Support

/EIN News/ -- The Team at Sound Royalties Brings Expertise In Catalog Sale Financing, Including Valuations, Finding The Best Home For Catalogs, and Interim Financing



NEW YORK, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sound Royalties' core mission is to offer royalty advances to music creatives. While the company advocates keeping copyrights as a first option, sometimes a sale makes the most sense for a music creative to achieve their goals. Due to the many requests from their valued customers and key industry relationships, Sound Royalties has announced the addition of Catalog Sales Support to its lineup of services. The Sound Royalties team brings its music finance-specific expertise to the catalog sales process — from putting the right sale package together to assisting creatives in understanding the true value of their catalogs and more.



As part of its Catalog Sales Support, Sound Royalties is pleased to offer Interim Catalog Financing, created to support musicians when their catalog sales take many months to come to fruition. Interim Catalog Financing offers a short-term advance that provides a financial cushion to buoy creatives through the often-lengthy process. Additionally, this puts creatives in the best position to negotiate the highest payment for their copyrights and ensures their music ends up in the right home.



Due to Sound Royalties' extensive work with music royalties, the company has a wide-ranging network of contacts. If a music creative determines that selling is in their best interest, Sound Royalties can support them by using their expertise and access to the right buyers to find the best home for their work. They will help them understand the catalog's actual value, put the right package together for presentation to their expansive network of buyers, and connect them with the right fit for their catalog.



Whether a musician intends to sell their copyrights or pursue music royalty financing, Sound Royalties emphasizes the importance of exploring the options and navigating the process with a professional team that has their best interest in mind. The company’s Catalog Sales Services are available to any musician earning more than $50,000 in royalties per year.

"Many of the music catalogs we review for creatives are not collecting everything they should," said Alex Heiche, Sound Royalties Founder and CEO. "On top of that, their income is growing in areas they never expected, and the sale they're contemplating should include these uncollected royalties. That's why it's always a good idea to talk to us, or someone, who can show them the true value of their catalog."

Sound Royalties, LLC is a specialty finance firm that helps music industry professionals fund personal and professional projects without ever taking ownership of their copyrights, allowing for pass-through income, and empowering creatives to choose from a variety of flexible pricing options. The company's core business is offering royalty advances of anywhere from $5,000 to the tens of millions. It does this by advancing artist, producer, and songwriter royalties paid through music labels, distributors, publishers, and PROs such as BMI, ASCAP, SESAC, SoundExchange, and many more. Sound Royalties works with a wide range of music industry professionals, from emerging artists and rising stars to GRAMMY Award winners, platinum recording artists and notable music industry executives, as well as music distributors and record labels in every genre. Learn more at https://soundroyalties.com.

