Core & Main Expands Into West Texas With Acquisition of Triple T Pipe & Supply

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core & Main LP, a leading U.S. distributor of water, sewer and fire protection products, reports it has closed on its previously announced agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Triple T Pipe & Supply, LLC, of Lubbock, Texas. Financial terms were not disclosed.



“Triple T has an amazing team of dedicated people who consistently put their customers first,” said Jack Schaller, president of Core & Main Waterworks. “We welcome them into the Core & Main family and are excited to see what we will accomplish together.”

The team from Triple T will continue to be based in Lubbock, and will move into a new, larger facility to enhance their support of their existing and new customers in West Texas. Core & Main also has locations in El Paso and San Angelo to serve its customer base in West Texas.

“Our combined team will bring a level of excellence in service to West Texas that we could not have accomplished separately. I am excited for our new associates and for our waterworks customers alike,” said Chuck Zappola, regional vice president of Core & Main. “West Texas offers us a big horizon and we are here to deliver.”

This acquisition is Core & Main’s 12th since becoming an independent company in 2017.

About Core & Main

Based in St. Louis, Core & Main is a leading distributor of water, sewer, storm drain and fire protection products in the United States. With more than 275 locations nationwide, the company offers municipalities and contractors local expertise backed by a national supply chain. Core & Main’s 3,500 plus associates are committed to helping their communities thrive with safe and sustainable infrastructure. Visit coreandmain.com to learn more.

