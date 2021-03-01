Disposable Medical Gloves Market to Hit USD 14.03 Billion and Grow at 10.6% CAGR by 2027: Increasing Demand from End-user Industries to Bolster Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Top Players Covered in the disposable medical gloves market Research Report Are Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd (Selangor, Malaysia), Halyard Health (Georgia, United States), Ansell Ltd (Richmond, Australia), KANAM LATEX INDUSTRIES PVT LTD (Kerala, India), Top Glove Corporation Bhd (Shah Alam, Malaysia), Elite Surgical, Hartalega Holdings Bhd (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia), Dynarex Corporation (New York, United States), Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Gothenburg, Sweden), Cardinal Health (Ohio, United States) and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global disposable medical gloves market is projected to gain impetus from the increasing awareness about health and safety, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic. Medical gloves or disposable gloves are used by medical practitioners during surgical or examining procedures. A recent report by Fortune Business Insights. The market will hit USD 14.03 billion by the end of 2027 from USD 5.95 billion in the year 2019. The forecast period is set between 2020 to 2027, and the market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 10.6%.

Covid-19 Pandemic Propelling Personal Hygiene to Boost Market



The increasing use of disposable gloves in the healthcare sector for personal health safety has propelled the medical gloves market. Additionally, the outbreak of several epidemics, especially the current COVID-19 pandemic and its emerging health threats has further increased the demand for disposable medical gloves from both the general public and healthcare professionals, thereby boosting the market growth. This, coupled with the increasing adoption of disposable gloves by various ends user industries such as beauty and skincare, food and beverage industry, and others will also add impetus to the market in the coming years.





On the flip side, long term exposure to medical gloves may result in skin rashes, irritation, itchiness, and other skin issues, thereby hampering the market in the coming years. Nevertheless, increasing efforts by the players to launch user-friendly disposable gloves made of different materials are likely to create lucrative business opportunities for the market in the coming years.

COVID-19 has a significant impact on both the healthcare sector and the world economy. Most of the industries are temporarily shut, and the ones that are operating from homes are barely trying to generate meagre income. We hope to soon overcome this difficult time with government support. Fortune Business Insights is offering special reports on various markets impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. These reports provide insights into the current scenario of the specific markets so that key developers and investors can accordingly chalk out plans for better revenue generation in the years to come.





North America Held Largest Share Owing to Stringent Health Regulations Imposed by Government on Personal Health and Safety

Geographically, North America earned USD 2.26 billion and emerged as the region with the highest disposable medical gloves market share in 2019, followed by Europe. This is attributable to the growing awareness about prevention of healthcare-related infections. The increasing demand for better quality polyisoprene medical gloves for surgical purpose is also adding a boost to the regional market growth.

On the other side, Asia Pacific market will emerge as the fastest-growing region on account of the increasing adoption of nitrile gloves for medical examination procedures. This is further attributable to the decline in the cost of nitrile gloves and their puncture resistance features. Furthermore, the market in the Middle East and Africa is expected to rise significantly in the coming years on account of the rising medical awareness and expenditure on infrastructural development.





Some of the Key Players of this Market include:

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd (Selangor, Malaysia)

Halyard Health (Georgia, United States)

Ansell Ltd (Richmond, Australia)

KANAM LATEX INDUSTRIES PVT LTD (Kerala, India)

Top Glove Corporation Bhd (Shah Alam, Malaysia)

Elite Surgical

Hartalega Holdings Bhd (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia)

Dynarex Corporation (New York, United States)

Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Gothenburg, Sweden)

Cardinal Health (Ohio, United States)

Others





Some major points from Table of Content:



1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1. Overview of Latex Allergy- Key Country/Region

4.2.

4.3. Healthcare Industry Overview-Key Country/Region-

4.4. Key Industry Developments (Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launches, etc.)

5. Global Disposable Medical Gloves Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

5.2.1. Surgical

5.2.2. Examination

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material

5.3.1. Latex

5.3.2. Synthetic

5.3.2.1. Nitrile

5.3.2.2. Vinyl

5.3.2.3. Others

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Category

5.4.1. Powdered

5.4.2. Powder-free

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user

5.5.1. Hospitals & Clinics

5.5.2. Diagnostic/Pathology Labs

5.5.3. Dental Clinics

5.5.4. Others

5.6. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.6.1. North America

5.6.2. Europe

5.6.3. Asia Pacific

5.6.4. Latin America

5.6.5. Middle East & Africa

6. North America Disposable Medical Gloves Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

6.1. Key Findings / Summary

6.2. Market Analysis – By Application

6.2.1. Surgical

6.2.2. Examination

6.3. Market Analysis – By Material

6.3.1. Latex

6.3.2. Synthetic

6.3.2.1. Nitrile

6.3.2.2. Vinyl

6.3.2.3. Others

6.4. Market Analysis – By Category

6.4.1. Powdered

6.4.2. Powder-free

6.5. Market Analysis – By End-user

6.5.1. Hospitals & Clinics

6.5.2. Diagnostic/Pathology Labs

6.5.3. Dental Clinics

6.5.4. Others

6.6. Market Analysis – By Country

6.6.1. U.S.

6.6.2. Canada

Continued...





