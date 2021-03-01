First High-Plex Spatial Omics Workflow with Integrated Single-Cell Analysis Now Available

Veranome Biosystems solves major challenges in making complex spatial multi-omics workflows accessible to researchers by integrating a complete sample-to-insight solution

Veranome’s Pisces Partner Program now enables researchers easy access to a spatial multi-omics solution for deeper understanding of the complexity of diseases



Solution results to be presented at AGBT 2021 showcasing applications in neurobiology discovery models



/EIN News/ -- MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veranome Biosystems™ LLC today unveiled the world’s first complete sample-to-insight high-plex spatial omics solution for single-cell level characterization. The Pisces™ technology has been demonstrated to map thousands of custom gene panels in tissues at sub-cellular resolution with high gene counts per cell and high sensitivity. An advanced, in situ spatial imaging platform is paired with validated assays and a complete analysis software suite for seamless workflow integration. Veranome’s solution allows researchers to easily image a variety of challenging tissue types and rapidly progress to interpreting cell phenotypes and molecular tissue maps within hours.

To date, Veranome has completed an initial round of service projects with research groups from academia and biopharma companies across neurobiology and oncology applications and has installed initial instruments in early access labs.

“Veranome’s innovative approach to single-cell spatial omics offers novel insights into the cell-to-cell interactions at a level of complexity only possible with large numbers of markers and ultra-high resolution,” said Michael Berens, Ph.D., Deputy Director of Institutional Initiatives and Professor and Director of the Cancer and Cell Biology Division at the Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen). “The collaboration we have with the Veranome team is strengthening our research capabilities to decipher complex tissue architectures while helping to refine an integrated workflow that can be deployed broadly.”

Through its Pisces Partner Program, Veranome makes its integrated workflow available to a larger set of customers. The Pisces Partner Program is supported by two new facilities located in Singapore and Mountain View, Calif. Together, these sites provide state-of-the-art laboratory space for customer service projects and initial manufacturing, quality testing and further development of Veranome’s instrument and reagent products.

“High-plex in situ spatial RNA analysis requires managing incredibly complex workflows to achieve high-quality data at the single-cell scale in intact tissues,” said Jim Dietz, President of Veranome Biosystems LLC. “We have assembled a unique combination of capabilities in biology, high-content imaging and image analysis, and process control that has resulted in the first end-to-end solution to enable customers to readily access this exciting new workflow.”

In addition to the Pisces Partner Program, Veranome plans to offer beta units of its high-plex spatial omics platform as a standalone instrument to early customers later this year with expanded availability targeted for 2022.

Veranome Biosystems emerged from a multi-year research collaboration between the Agency for Science, Technology and Research’s (A*STAR) Genome Institute of Singapore (GIS) and Applied Materials, Inc., the world’s largest provider of semiconductor manufacturing systems, to develop and commercialize spatial RNA analysis solutions. Veranome combines GIS’s deep understanding of the genomics analysis workflow and biological applications, including single-cell sequencing and bioinformatics, with Applied Materials’ extensive experience in robust, high-speed diffraction limited optical imaging, high-content image analysis and integrated process control in semiconductor manufacturing.

“By teaming up with Veranome, we have gained valuable early experience in spatial transcriptomics while developing workflow solutions together. We have begun scaling these solutions to a growing number of researchers in our Institute,” said Shyam Prabhakar, Senior Group Leader, Laboratory of Systems Biology and Data Analytics and Associate Director, Spatial and Single Cell Systems at A*STAR’s GIS. “We are excited about its potential to uncover a new class of spatial molecular biomarkers to improve our understanding of multiple diseases.”

Single-cell spatial omics is a burgeoning area of research that has been generating incredible excitement in academic, translational and clinical circles. One of the biggest challenges in this area is producing and subsequently integrating hundreds of overlapping images that contain thousands of nanoscale signals against the noisy background of a cell. Veranome is solving this challenge by ensuring the robustness and reliability of all aspects of an integrated workflow; these include experimental design and reagent design, imaging instrumentation design and control, and imaging processing, including the use of proprietary machine learning engines.

More information about performance results of Veranome’s high-plex spatial omics solution will be presented at AGBT on March 2 and March 3, 2021.

Tuesday, March 2, 3:30-5:30 pm EST : Poster Presentation: Veranome Biosystems: A highly reproducible multiplexed, subcellular in situ single-cell spatial transcriptome profiling of tissues. Erica Teo et al., Veranome Biosystems

Wednesday, March 3, 1:15-1:30 pm EST: Integrative analysis of single-cell transcriptomics with multiplexed RNA imaging for mapping autism pathophysiology. Jinyue Liu, Genome Institute of Singapore

