iMD Companies, Inc. Gives Corporate Update

/EIN News/ -- JACKSON, CA, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – iMD Companies, Inc. (OTC: ICBU), announced today that the company has uploaded its Financial and Disclosure statements for 2018, 2019, and 2020 along with the required attorney letter with regards to current information. We believe that we should become current on www.otcmarkets.com soon after the OTC Markets approval process. The company has also updated its corporate website www.imdcompaniesinc.com.

“We are very excited about our future at iMD, launching our new website and getting current with our financial and disclosure statements on OTC is our first step. We are looking forward to updating our shareholders regarding our business development at iMD very soon,” stated Rick Wilson, CEO of iMD.

About iMD Companies, Inc.

iMD Companies, Inc. (OTC: ICBU) is a Florida Corporation. The company has been re-positioned to be a holding company for acquisitions and technology development in the financial, blockchain, and cryptocurrency markets. iMD's goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

Contact:

iMD Companies, Inc.

info@imdcompaniesinc.com

800-474-8996