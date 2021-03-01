National Engineering and Geoscience Month Recognizes the Professions' Contributions to Public Safety

/EIN News/ -- BURNABY, British Columbia, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Engineers and Geoscientists BC is excited to celebrate National Engineering and Geoscience Month (NEGM) with students and professionals across the province. To recognize this important event and highlight how engineers and geoscientists are enhancing public safety, Engineers and Geoscientists BC is hosting opportunities for individuals and families to take part in the celebration – including the launch of a video podcast and the return of the Science Games competition in a virtual format.



The podcast, In Conversation: Engineering and Geoscience in BC, features a dynamic discussion between Bob McDonald, host of CBC Radio’s award-winning Quirks & Quarks, and two recipients of the 2020 Engineers and Geoscientists BC President’s Awards, Dr. Loretta Li, P.Eng., and Dr. Dan Moore, P.Geo. Topics range from Dr. Li and Dr. Moore’s innovative work, to their inspirations, career challenges, and thoughts on what engineers and geoscientists are doing to keep the public safe.

Viewers can watch the podcast on YouTube at https://youtu.be/DkhUyRgrXDY or listen to the audio version on Apple Podcasts https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/in-conversation-engineering-and-geoscience-in-bc/id1555355953.

In addition to the podcast, Engineers and Geoscientists BC will celebrate NEGM with students at the annual Science Games competition. Returning for its 10th year in a new virtual format, Science Games lets students in Grades 1 through 6 explore the principles and theories of science while providing an engaging environment for students to grow their confidence and abilities.

Through fun, interactive activities and weekly challenges over Zoom, a collective pod of students will experience science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) with the help of an engineering or geoscience mentor. Diving deep into the world of innovation, participants will connect with other like-minded students and work together to create solutions to weekly challenges.

National Engineering and Geoscience Month is a celebration of engineering and geoscience held every year in March. This month-long event promotes awareness of engineering and geoscience professions, highlights career choices in these fields and reminds the public of the many ways in which engineering and geoscience touch everyday lives.

For more information on Science Games, visit https://www.egbc.ca/About/Programs-Initiatives/School-Outreach-Career-Awareness/Elementary/Science-Games.

For more information on National Engineering and Geoscience Month, visit https://www.egbc.ca/negm.

