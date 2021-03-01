FortressIQ Launches hello, Human Women in AI Podcast Series for International Women’s Day 2021

/EIN News/ -- Prominent Women in the Artificial Intelligence Industry Discuss the Hottest Topics in Tech



SAN FRANCISCO, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FortressIQ , the company delivering end-to-end process insights for the modern enterprise, today announced the launch of its Women in AI podcast series, which will air under the hello, Human podcast. The series will kick off on Monday, Mar. 8: International Women’s Day 2021 and will align with the global UN Women’s theme for International Women's Day 2021 of, “Women in Leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world.”

The series will include interviews with the most influential women in tech, beginning with Sherika Ekpo, Global D&I Lead, Research & Artificial Intelligence at Google who will be discussing battling bias in AI on Mar. 8. Throughout the series, listeners will learn strategies and take away tips pertaining to navigating the challenges of the tech world, specifically as it relates to AI.

Episodes in this series will cover topics ranging from leveraging technology for social impact, to optimizing the power of AI for gender equity, to building trust in government with responsible AI, and much more.

Guests include:

Sherika Ekpo: Global D&I Lead, Research & Artificial Intelligence, Google

Preti Adhikary: Master of Advanced Management student at Yale University (Former Director, AI & Marketing Lead at Emergents @ Weild & Co., Former VP of Marketing, Fusemachines Inc.)

Beatrice Zatorska: CEO & Co-founder, Smart Tribe

Katica Roy: CEO, Pipeline Equity

Zahra Timsah: CEO, AMCL AI Governance and Ethics Leader at MassMutual Life Insurance

Tripti Sethi: Senior Director, Global Data & AI COE Lead, Avande

Kathy McNeill: Director of Artificial Intelligence Center of Excellence, GSA

Yael Gold-Zamir, M.D.: Founder and CEO, Embryonics

hello, Human is available for listening on the FortressIQ website , as well as all podcast streaming platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify.

About FortressIQ

FortressIQ empowers enterprises to decode work with its process intelligence platform. It automatically and continuously acquires process data at scale across the entire enterprise, allowing companies to understand and monitor current state processes, and then make better, faster process improvements. FortressIQ uses innovative computer vision and artificial intelligence to deliver unprecedented visibility, with detail and accuracy unattainable with traditional methods. These deep insights help companies optimize processes, streamline operations, and improve the employee experience. Founded in 2017, FortressIQ is backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, Boldstart Ventures, Comcast Ventures, Eniac Ventures, M12 and Tiger Global. To learn more, please visit www.fortressiq.com .

Reagan McAfee

Offleash for FortressIQ

fortressiq@offleashpr.com

