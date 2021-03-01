New Memoir Shares the Progression of a Young Man Being Shaped by Vancouver’s Lively West End in the 1940s

Author Colin Ruthven bonds with readers through his real-life tales from adolescence in his debut book, ‘Enders’

/EIN News/ -- MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Known for its powerful storytelling and innate poetic flair, author and Scripps Howard Hall of Fame illustrator Colin Ruthven transports readers back in time in his debut memoir, “Enders: Growing up in the West End of Vancouver in the 1940s.” This captivating new book shares a poignant look at the author’s upbringing in the years during and following World War II as a street kid searching for his true purpose in life. Dazzling readers with his incredible attention to detail as he candidly reflects on the past, Ruthven shares intimate stories that describe the hardships he faced during his turbulent childhood and the events that defined his life, some light in nature and others stirringly dark.

The focus of this book is to share the psychological underpinnings of a young boy and provide an exploratory look at his transition to adulthood. This coming-of-age memoir also serves as portrait of the West End of Vancouver as it details the economic and cultural challenges it presented.

Ruthven, a dual citizen of Canada and the United States, would go on to serve as a United States Marine fighter pilot in the Vietnam War and retire as a lieutenant colonel before beginning a second career as an award-winning illustrator. His unique perspective on boyhood and family and societal dynamics is strongly connecting with readers of all backgrounds.

“A masterpiece of honest recollection and unrelenting willingness to tell unvarnished truth,” says an Amazon reviewer. “Perfectly paced, from hilarious to unrelenting pain in a heartbeat… ‘Enders’ holds tight and won’t let go.”

“Enders: Growing up in the West End of Vancouver in the 1940s” is a compelling look at Ruthven’s childhood struggles covering 19 years of his life during a turbulent time in history. An exploratory look at the lasting impact of adolescence, his authentic account brilliantly weaves together a narrative that is bringing readers to laughter, tears and inspiring moments of self-reflection.

About the author

Colin Ruthven was born in Sweetgrass, Montana, in 1934 to Canadian parents who crossed the border back into Canada after his birth. Being born American afforded Colin dual citizenship, which would go on to play a major part in his life. After growing up in the West End of Vancouver, he left Canada and enlisted in the United States Marine Corp, where he became a fighter pilot and served two tours in Vietnam. He retired as a lieutenant colonel in Memphis, Tennessee, after 21 years of service, and enjoyed a second career as an illustrator with The Commercial Appeal in Memphis, Tennessee. He went on to enjoy a long career as an illustrator, winning the Scripps Howard Illustrator of the Year Award three years in a row thus garnering him a place in the Scripps Howard Hall of Fame. Featured in Memphis Magazine, “Enders” is his debut book. He currently resides in Memphis with his wife, Alice, where he both writes and paints. To learn more, please visit https://www.colinruthven.com/.

