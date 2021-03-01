Stingray Business and Space Factory Media Announce Global Music and Media Partnership with Orangetheory Fitness

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Business and Space Factory Media today announced that Stingray Business has signed an agreement to provide custom music, media, and consumer insights solutions for Orangetheory Fitness, one of the world's fastest-growing brands, operating 1,400 studios worldwide, in Canada, 50 American states and 25 countries around the globe.



Stingray Business, in partnership with Space Factory, will provide custom curated streaming music for Orangetheory Live, Orangetheory’s proprietary interactive workout experience. Fueled by a shared vision and commitment for innovation, this partnership is poised to deliver a series of “industry first” workout, music curation, and digital media experiences for Orangetheory Fitness members and coaches.

The core music platforms for Orangetheory Fitness will be the Stingray Music for Business App and the Stingray Music API stack, designed to provide flexible music streaming delivery options for Orangetheory Fitness and allow for agile technological innovations and creative and customized brand experience solutions.

“This agreement marks an important milestone for Stingray Business as we expand our music and media partnerships with brands and businesses in the digital age,” said Ratha Khuong, General Manager of Stingray Business. “We are thrilled to have found in Orangetheory Fitness a partner that believes in the power of expertly curated music and customer insight solutions to build deeper connections with its members, improve member satisfaction and loyalty and consequently grow revenues.”

“Our industry has evolved significantly and global Enterprise brands like Orangetheory Fitness have high demands from their music and media partners to be modern and agile with a deep capacity for innovation, creativity, technology, licensing and service,” said John Crooke, Chief Media Officer of Space Factory. “Orangetheory Fitness is a genre-bending brand and from the outset, it was clear that we shared a vision as to how best we could modernize the total brand experience. It’s a really powerful thing when a brand and partner are truly aligned and we’ve found that in our partnership with Orangetheory Fitness.”



“We’re always listening to our members, and we know that the music they hear in our classes is critical in driving the vibrant energy and motivation of an Orangetheory workout,” said Kevin Keith, Orangetheory Fitness Chief Brand Officer. “This partnership is the perfect example of how Orangetheory Fitness uses innovative tools and resources to give members the unique and fun workout experience they deserve.”

The solution launched in February 2021.

About Stingray

Montreal-based Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) is a leading music, media, and technology company with over 1,200 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to- consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, more than 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, which have been downloaded over 150 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 160 countries. For more information: www.stingray.com.

About Space Factory

A Los Angeles based digital media collective offering a range of brand development, music, mobile engagement, and content marketing services for Enterprise Brands, Sports & Entertainment, and Digital Out-of-Home: www.spacefactorymedia.com

About Orangetheory Fitness

Orangetheory® Fitness (www.orangetheoryfitness.com) makes it simple to get More Life from your workout. One of the world’s fastest-growing franchise companies, Orangetheory Fitness has developed a unique approach to fitness that blends a unique trifecta of science, coaching and technology that work together seamlessly to elevate participants’ heart rates to help burn more calories. Backed by the science of excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC), Orangetheory Fitness workouts incorporate endurance, strength and power to generate the “Orange Effect,” whereby participants keep burning calories for up to 24 hours after a 60-minute workout. Orangetheory Fitness franchisees have opened over 1,400 studios in all 50 U.S. states and over 25 countries. The company was ranked #60 in Inc. magazine’s Fastest Growing Private Companies list and was listed as #9 on Entrepreneur’s 2020 Fastest Growing Franchise list. Visit www.otffranchise.com for global franchise opportunities.

