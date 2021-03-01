Conductor Introduces Unlimited Keywords, an Industry First

Conductor’s Unlimited Keywords Removes All Limits on Keyword and Competitor Tracking, Keyword Research

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Conductor, the leading enterprise organic marketing platform has announced it will offer Unlimited Keywords, removing all limits on keyword tracking, competitive tracking and keyword research. In a first for enterprise organic marketing technologies, Conductor customers will be able to use Conductor’s award-winning technology without any restrictions on keyword and competitive tracking. In this new model, Conductor will empower brands with unparalleled flexibility in optimizing their web visibility in search engines.



“Organic marketing is about understanding what your customers need so you can create content that helps them and makes a difference. Because those needs are constantly changing, brands need flexibility to keep up with customers,” said Conductor CEO Seth Besmertnik. “Now more than ever, organic marketing is the most effective and efficient channel to drive traffic and conversions. Flexibility in keyword tracking is the key to driving quality traffic to your site and growing revenue.”

With Unlimited, Conductor frees marketers from having to make hard choices of which keywords to track in their organic marketing technology. Conductor enables brands to scale their organic marketing programs and search visibility without artificial keyword limitations, as part of its commitment to a customer-first mission. Conductor will offer Unlimited in a beta program to select customers in early 2021, with plans to introduce more brands towards the end of the year.

About Conductor: Conductor is the world's leading organic marketing platform, helping businesses accelerate search traffic, digital growth and revenue. Conductor's technology helps marketers create powerful marketing content to drive high quality traffic to their site and track their organic performance. In today’s new world with Covid-19, websites are more valuable than ever and getting found online is a #1 enterprise priority. Conductor ranked at the top of the 2020 Forrester Wave for SEO platforms and is rated #1 on TrustRadius and G2 by enterprise marketers. Their forward-thinking customers include global and emerging enterprise brands such as Citibank, Visa, and Casper. For more information, visit Conductor.com.

