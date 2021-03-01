Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MassTLC to Host Career Fair March 2nd

Massachusetts Tech Companies Hiring for Thousands of Jobs

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, Mass., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MassTLC is hosting a virtual career fair featuring over a dozen companies who together are hiring thousands of people at all levels, Tuesday March 2nd from 3:00PM – 5:30PM EST.

“We are heartened, that despite a tumultuous 2020, the tech economy in Massachusetts remains strong,” remarked Kate Reynolds McLeod, Vice President at MassTLC. “Career fair exhibitors such as athenahealth, CVS Health, and Sensata Technologies are hoping to fill roles across their organizations and are demonstrating that finding talent is still a key priority for companies to grow.”

Participating companies are:
athenahealth
CVS Health
Everbridge
MassTLC
Nexthink
Nuance
Progress Software
ReversingLabs
Rocket Software
Sensata Technologies
The Predictive Index
Veeva Systems
Veracode

Register to attend the MassTLC Career Fair at https://www.masstlc.org/masstlc-events/.

About the Mass Technology Leadership Council, Inc.
The Mass Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC) is the region's leading technology association and the premier network for tech executives, entrepreneurs, investors and policy leaders. MassTLC's mission is to accelerate innovation, growth, and the development of an inclusive tech ecosystem in Massachusetts. We do this by connecting people from across the technology landscape, providing access to industry-leading content and ideas, and offering a platform for our members to advance their collective interests. More at www.masstlc.org.

Sara Fraim
MassTLC
sara@masstlc.org



Primary Logo

